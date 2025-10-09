FOG 2026 Annual Membership

Please complete a separate membership form for each joining or renewing member.

Payments cover the period from September 1, 2025 until December 31, 2026. Dues paid after September 1st are good through the end of the next year.

Zeffy provides their services for free to non-profits. The only support they get are from voluntary "Tips". If you chose not to tip on the following page just select "other" and enter "$0"