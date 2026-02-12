FELP ‘Grown Up version” Auction 2026

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Starting bid
One family can explore the gardens for ONE year, redeem by June 30, 2026.
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This $75 gift certificate can be used for a medium charcuterie board or put towards cafe items donated by La Belle Vie (233 N Hill St, SB)
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Two people can enjoy TWO hours of tobogganing at the park (entrance fees not included); use before March 2027
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Five coupons for $5 off the Ultimate Wash at any Mike’s Car Wash location.
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Two water park passes (valued $29.75 each) to use at the French Lick IN resort. Blackout dates apply (no March 23-April 23, 2026) but good until 12/31/26
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Package includes one night stay at the Garden Inn with dinner and theater tickets for TWO people.
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Three coupons for up to 6 people (including shoe rental) for a 2 hour bowling party at Chippewa Bowl
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4 passes to each: George Wilson tubing, disc golf, Merrifield Pool and Eberhart Golf course.
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One coffee mug with one traveler cup and a box of Earl Gray tea along with valuable coupons for “BOGO“ drinks and $1 off. (5 sheets of coupons)
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2026 zoo calendar accompanies the FOUR guest passes to visit the Ft. Wayne Zoo until 11/22/2026.
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One family membership to visit SB Museum of Art for the year as well as over 500 reciprocal museums. Membership includes discounts on classes too. Expires March 2027
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TWO $25 gift cards to use at the Battle Creek resort hotel/casino.
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Enjoy several types of services from MasterCare valued at $125. Can include: carpet cleaning, tile/grout cleaning or even duct work cleaning. Package also includes: pens, stain guide and travel mug.
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“I scream, you scream” but no one has to scream as you can enjoy ice cream any time of the year with this one pint electric maker.
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Five stainless steel mixing bowls with a compact rotary grater to complete your kitchen needs.
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This bag of goodies includes: Elephant stuffie with FOUR entrance tickets and FOUR attraction passes along with several stickers. Good for one time use until Nov. 2026
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Enjoy ONE month of membership at the Granger location of Beacon Heslth and Fitness facility. Good until Dec. 2026
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Enjoy a “quick” meal using this Electric hot pot grill.
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This reusable grocery bag contains popular and favorite items valued at $55. Includes: savory, sweet, noodles, tea, and spices.
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FOUR guest passes to enjoy hours of car exploration at the Studebaker National Museum. Expires April 1, 2027
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This vibrantly colored welcome wreath will greet family and friends when hung at the door or near an entrance. Donated by: The Wreath Wonderland
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Continue the IU celebration with the National Champs Football team by displaying (and using) the tote bag and drinking cup. Donated by: The Wreath Wonderland
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Any butterfly enthusiast would enjoy this tote bag and drinking cup as spring soars into summer. Donated by: The Wreath Wonderland
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Honor a nurse during their National Nurse week (May 6-12, 2026) with a gift of a tote bag and drinking cup especially made for him/her. Donated by: The Wreath Wonderland
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Show your pride for Notre Dame using the tote bag and drinking cup especially during tailgate season. Donated by: The Wreath Wonderland
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Complete the sports garage or den with your own “Play Like a Champion“ sign. Crafted by:
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Your family can be frequent visitors at the History Museum for ONE year. Valued at $70 and expires March 13, 2027.
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Virtual Pong system along with three “PS4” games for hours of gaming fun.
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2 cloth storage bags to contain bath bomb, soap, lavender candle and lip balm (Burt’s Bees) to help after school relaxation time. Additional relaxation items include: aromatherapy brand oil mist, lotion, body wash and eucalyptus hand soap.
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Four tins with cards for brain teasers and solving mysteries as well as box set of jokes and riddles.
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Teacher “team” tote bag with two glass drinking bottle/straws along with notepad and book mark to gift to a favorite teacher.
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Two picnic table coverings with corn on the cob dishes, plastic plates and plastic tumblers to kick off the summer season in picnic style.
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Enjoy using the electric wok or electric carving set for any family meal.
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Tote filled with crayons, color books, sidewalk chalk and tiaras to allow your child’s creativity to flow indoors or out.
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Taco stand to support your finished food product (grocery items not included) with wooden signs to dress up any tailgate (football) party.
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Set up a home office with the mail trays, trash can, stapler, card holder, battery pencil sharpener and notepad along with “DREAM” decor.
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This Holy Bible can be used for family devotions or reading time together. Any questions about God, His Son and the Holy Spirit can be answered with the scriptures inside!
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Two sets of “gold” earrings and necklaces with matching bracelet. Valued at $50. Donated by FELP friend, Marsha Vinson
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FOUR entree coupons to use before 12/31/2026. Each entree includes: original size sandwich, with soup or salad.
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THREE Platinum wash coupons valued at $75
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Reusable tote bag with Stay Bearded products of soap, comb, oil and beard butter to help your favorite man stay well groomed.
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Indianapolis Children‘s Museum offers ONE adult and ONE youth to enjoy a day of exploratory play. Valued at $55 and good until 3/31/2027.
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Elizabeth “Jo” McNurlan LMT will offer one hour of massage therapy to the highest bidder.
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Dinner option includes $50 gift card to use towards meal along with 4 appetizer cards (use separately) for Bang Bang shrimp. Good until 6/30/26 Donated by FELP friend, Nickerson family
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Use the $50 towards your meal at Bonefish along with appetizer cards for Bang Bang shrimp. Good until 6/30/26. Donated by FELP friend, Nickerson Family
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Mini sous vide (cooking technique tool) with cooking oil and sprayer. Wooden salt/pepper shakers, spatula &spoon a night of cooking fun! Donated by FELP friend Hoffman family
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Jennifer Alter Photography (Myers) is offering photo mini session until 12/30/26 at a valued at $225.
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THREE Navarre Group gift cards to use at area restaurants: Cafe Navarre, Cascade, Artisan, Rocky River Tap and Table, O’Rouke’s, Spirited, Jackson Rooftop, Bird in the Hand, Amici, or Doc Pierce’s worth $150. Donated by FELP friend, Soutra/Spalding family
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This basket will help mom as she spends time at sporting events or kids’ activities; includes: hat, blanket, water bottle, Vera Bradley wallet (money not included), umbrella and manicure set. Donated by FELP friend, Hoffman family
Starting bid
This blanket from 2016 Super Bowl along with the 3 football pennants will complete any football collection. Donated by FELP friend, John Harringer
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