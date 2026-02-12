First English Lutheran Preschool
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First English Lutheran Preschool

About this event

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FELP ‘Grown Up version” Auction 2026

Pick-up location

16495 Ireland Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46544, USA

Wellfield Botanical Garden Family membership item
Wellfield Botanical Garden Family membership
$40

Starting bid

One family can explore the gardens for ONE year, redeem by June 30, 2026.

La Belle Vie certificate and wine item
La Belle Vie certificate and wine
$40

Starting bid

This $75 gift certificate can be used for a medium charcuterie board or put towards cafe items donated by La Belle Vie (233 N Hill St, SB)

Pokagon State Park tobogganing item
Pokagon State Park tobogganing
$20

Starting bid

Two people can enjoy TWO hours of tobogganing at the park (entrance fees not included); use before March 2027

Mike’s Car Wash coupons item
Mike’s Car Wash coupons
$20

Starting bid

Five coupons for $5 off the Ultimate Wash at any Mike’s Car Wash location.

Splashing Adventure Water park passes item
Splashing Adventure Water park passes
$20

Starting bid

Two water park passes (valued $29.75 each) to use at the French Lick IN resort. Blackout dates apply (no March 23-April 23, 2026) but good until 12/31/26

Blue Gate Package item
Blue Gate Package
$75

Starting bid

Package includes one night stay at the Garden Inn with dinner and theater tickets for TWO people.

Bowling party item
Bowling party
$25

Starting bid

Three coupons for up to 6 people (including shoe rental) for a 2 hour bowling party at Chippewa Bowl

Mishawaka parks venue passes item
Mishawaka parks venue passes
$25

Starting bid

4 passes to each: George Wilson tubing, disc golf, Merrifield Pool and Eberhart Golf course.

Biggby Coffee gift bag item
Biggby Coffee gift bag
$15

Starting bid

One coffee mug with one traveler cup and a box of Earl Gray tea along with valuable coupons for “BOGO“ drinks and $1 off. (5 sheets of coupons)

Ft. Wayne Zoo passes item
Ft. Wayne Zoo passes
$25

Starting bid

2026 zoo calendar accompanies the FOUR guest passes to visit the Ft. Wayne Zoo until 11/22/2026.

Family Membership to the SB Museum of Art item
Family Membership to the SB Museum of Art
$35

Starting bid

One family membership to visit SB Museum of Art for the year as well as over 500 reciprocal museums. Membership includes discounts on classes too. Expires March 2027

Firekeepers Casino gift cards item
Firekeepers Casino gift cards
$25

Starting bid

TWO $25 gift cards to use at the Battle Creek resort hotel/casino.

Mastercare Cleaning service item
Mastercare Cleaning service item
Mastercare Cleaning service
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy several types of services from MasterCare valued at $125. Can include: carpet cleaning, tile/grout cleaning or even duct work cleaning. Package also includes: pens, stain guide and travel mug.

Americana electric Ice Cream maker item
Americana electric Ice Cream maker
$25

Starting bid

“I scream, you scream” but no one has to scream as you can enjoy ice cream any time of the year with this one pint electric maker.

Kitchen Essentials item
Kitchen Essentials
$25

Starting bid

Five stainless steel mixing bowls with a compact rotary grater to complete your kitchen needs.

Potawatomi Zoo package item
Potawatomi Zoo package
$30

Starting bid

This bag of goodies includes: Elephant stuffie with FOUR entrance tickets and FOUR attraction passes along with several stickers. Good for one time use until Nov. 2026

Beacon Health and Fitness ONE month membership item
Beacon Health and Fitness ONE month membership
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy ONE month of membership at the Granger location of Beacon Heslth and Fitness facility. Good until Dec. 2026

Electric Hot Pot Grill item
Electric Hot Pot Grill
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a “quick” meal using this Electric hot pot grill.

Trader Joe’s “Favorites” Grocery items item
Trader Joe’s “Favorites” Grocery items
$25

Starting bid

This reusable grocery bag contains popular and favorite items valued at $55. Includes: savory, sweet, noodles, tea, and spices.

Studebaker National Museum passes item
Studebaker National Museum passes
$20

Starting bid

FOUR guest passes to enjoy hours of car exploration at the Studebaker National Museum. Expires April 1, 2027

Welcome wreath item
Welcome wreath
$20

Starting bid

This vibrantly colored welcome wreath will greet family and friends when hung at the door or near an entrance. Donated by: The Wreath Wonderland

“Hoo hoo Hoosiers” item
“Hoo hoo Hoosiers”
$15

Starting bid

Continue the IU celebration with the National Champs Football team by displaying (and using) the tote bag and drinking cup. Donated by: The Wreath Wonderland

Butterfly Collectors item
Butterfly Collectors
$15

Starting bid

Any butterfly enthusiast would enjoy this tote bag and drinking cup as spring soars into summer. Donated by: The Wreath Wonderland

Nurse Appreciation Week item
Nurse Appreciation Week
$15

Starting bid

Honor a nurse during their National Nurse week (May 6-12, 2026) with a gift of a tote bag and drinking cup especially made for him/her. Donated by: The Wreath Wonderland

“We are…ND” item
“We are…ND”
$15

Starting bid

Show your pride for Notre Dame using the tote bag and drinking cup especially during tailgate season. Donated by: The Wreath Wonderland

“Play Like a Champion” wooden sign item
“Play Like a Champion” wooden sign
$20

Starting bid

Complete the sports garage or den with your own “Play Like a Champion“ sign. Crafted by:

History Museum Family membership item
History Museum Family membership
$45

Starting bid

Your family can be frequent visitors at the History Museum for ONE year. Valued at $70 and expires March 13, 2027.

“Gamers” unite item
“Gamers” unite
$20

Starting bid

Virtual Pong system along with three “PS4” games for hours of gaming fun.

Teachers: take time to RELAX package item
Teachers: take time to RELAX package item
Teachers: take time to RELAX package
$25

Starting bid

2 cloth storage bags to contain bath bomb, soap, lavender candle and lip balm (Burt’s Bees) to help after school relaxation time. Additional relaxation items include: aromatherapy brand oil mist, lotion, body wash and eucalyptus hand soap.

Family “Games” item
Family “Games”
$15

Starting bid

Four tins with cards for brain teasers and solving mysteries as well as box set of jokes and riddles.

Teacher gift set item
Teacher gift set
$15

Starting bid

Teacher “team” tote bag with two glass drinking bottle/straws along with notepad and book mark to gift to a favorite teacher.

Picnic supplies item
Picnic supplies
$15

Starting bid

Two picnic table coverings with corn on the cob dishes, plastic plates and plastic tumblers to kick off the summer season in picnic style.

Cooking essentials item
Cooking essentials
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy using the electric wok or electric carving set for any family meal.

Babysitter bag for creativity item
Babysitter bag for creativity
$10

Starting bid

Tote filled with crayons, color books, sidewalk chalk and tiaras to allow your child’s creativity to flow indoors or out.

Tacos and tailgate item
Tacos and tailgate
$20

Starting bid

Taco stand to support your finished food product (grocery items not included) with wooden signs to dress up any tailgate (football) party.

Home office decor item
Home office decor
$15

Starting bid

Set up a home office with the mail trays, trash can, stapler, card holder, battery pencil sharpener and notepad along with “DREAM” decor.

THE true book of Knowledge item
THE true book of Knowledge item
THE true book of Knowledge
$25

Starting bid

This Holy Bible can be used for family devotions or reading time together. Any questions about God, His Son and the Holy Spirit can be answered with the scriptures inside!

Fashion jewelry item
Fashion jewelry
$20

Starting bid

Two sets of “gold” earrings and necklaces with matching bracelet. Valued at $50. Donated by FELP friend, Marsha Vinson

Potbelly Sandwich Coupons item
Potbelly Sandwich Coupons
$25

Starting bid

FOUR entree coupons to use before 12/31/2026. Each entree includes: original size sandwich, with soup or salad.

Drive and Shine Car Wash coupons item
Drive and Shine Car Wash coupons
$35

Starting bid

THREE Platinum wash coupons valued at $75

Stay Bearded gift bag/products item
Stay Bearded gift bag/products
$25

Starting bid

Reusable tote bag with Stay Bearded products of soap, comb, oil and beard butter to help your favorite man stay well groomed.

Children’s Museum entry passes item
Children’s Museum entry passes
$30

Starting bid

Indianapolis Children‘s Museum offers ONE adult and ONE youth to enjoy a day of exploratory play. Valued at $55 and good until 3/31/2027.

One Hour massage item
One Hour massage
$45

Starting bid

Elizabeth “Jo” McNurlan LMT will offer one hour of massage therapy to the highest bidder.

Bonefish Grill (A) item
Bonefish Grill (A)
$25

Starting bid

Dinner option includes $50 gift card to use towards meal along with 4 appetizer cards (use separately) for Bang Bang shrimp. Good until 6/30/26 Donated by FELP friend, Nickerson family

Bonefish Grill (B) item
Bonefish Grill (B)
$25

Starting bid

Use the $50 towards your meal at Bonefish along with appetizer cards for Bang Bang shrimp. Good until 6/30/26. Donated by FELP friend, Nickerson Family

Let’s cook tonight basket item
Let’s cook tonight basket
$25

Starting bid

Mini sous vide (cooking technique tool) with cooking oil and sprayer. Wooden salt/pepper shakers, spatula &spoon a night of cooking fun! Donated by FELP friend Hoffman family

Photography Mini Session item
Photography Mini Session
$125

Starting bid

Jennifer Alter Photography (Myers) is offering photo mini session until 12/30/26 at a valued at $225.

Navarre Hospitality Group gift cards item
Navarre Hospitality Group gift cards
$70

Starting bid

THREE Navarre Group gift cards to use at area restaurants: Cafe Navarre, Cascade, Artisan, Rocky River Tap and Table, O’Rouke’s, Spirited, Jackson Rooftop, Bird in the Hand, Amici, or Doc Pierce’s worth $150. Donated by FELP friend, Soutra/Spalding family

We love MOM basket item
We love MOM basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket will help mom as she spends time at sporting events or kids’ activities; includes: hat, blanket, water bottle, Vera Bradley wallet (money not included), umbrella and manicure set. Donated by FELP friend, Hoffman family

Football (Super Bowl) collectibles item
Football (Super Bowl) collectibles item
Football (Super Bowl) collectibles
$25

Starting bid

This blanket from 2016 Super Bowl along with the 3 football pennants will complete any football collection. Donated by FELP friend, John Harringer

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