Felt Flowers with Vicki Workshop

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About this event
Get creative and craft your own beautiful, everlasting blooms in this hands-on Felt Flowers Workshop!
Participants will learn simple techniques to shape and assemble soft felt into a variety of colorful flowers—no experience needed.
This relaxing, beginner-friendly activity is perfect for ages 12+ (with an adult) and offers a fun way to explore texture, color, and design.
Take home your handmade flowers to brighten your space or share as a thoughtful gift.
All materials are provided while supplies last.
Date: July 17, 2026
Time: 2:00pm - 3:30 pm
Location: Wadsworth Public Library - Meeting Room A
(132 Broad, Wadsworth 44281)
Fee: Free
Instructor: Vicki from Felt Expressions
Class Size: limited to 15 attendees (ages 12+ with an adult)
Cancellations: Please email [email protected] if your availability to attend workshop changes - this will allow those on the waitlist to join us.
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