Medina County Arts Council Inc

Hosted by

Medina County Arts Council Inc

About this event

Felt Flowers with Vicki Workshop

132 Broad

Wadsworth, OH 44281, USA

Felt Flowers with Vicki
Free

Get creative and craft your own beautiful, everlasting blooms in this hands-on Felt Flowers Workshop! 

Participants will learn simple techniques to shape and assemble soft felt into a variety of colorful flowers—no experience needed.

This relaxing, beginner-friendly activity is perfect for ages 12+ (with an adult) and offers a fun way to explore texture, color, and design. 

Take home your handmade flowers to brighten your space or share as a thoughtful gift.

All materials are provided while supplies last.



Date: July 17, 2026

Time: 2:00pm - 3:30 pm

Location: Wadsworth Public Library - Meeting Room A  
(132 Broad, Wadsworth 44281)

Fee: Free

Instructor: Vicki from Felt Expressions

Class Size: limited to 15 attendees (ages 12+ with an adult)

Cancellations: Please email [email protected] if your availability to attend workshop changes - this will allow those on the waitlist to join us.

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