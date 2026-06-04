Felt Flowers with Vicki Workshop

Get creative and craft your own beautiful, everlasting blooms in this hands-on Felt Flowers Workshop!

Participants will learn simple techniques to shape and assemble soft felt into a variety of colorful flowers—no experience needed.

This relaxing, beginner-friendly activity is perfect for ages 12+ (with an adult) and offers a fun way to explore texture, color, and design.

Take home your handmade flowers to brighten your space or share as a thoughtful gift.

All materials are provided while supplies last.









Date : July 17, 2026

Time : 2:00pm - 3:30 pm

Location: Wadsworth Public Library - Meeting Room A

(132 Broad, Wadsworth 44281)

Fee: Free

Instructor: Vicki from Felt Expressions

Class Size: limited to 15 attendees (ages 12+ with an adult)