Felton Grove Chorus Poinsettia Shop

$
Red Poinsettia wrapped with a festive pot cover.
For your convenience, poinsettias will be available for pick-up after the Winter Band Concert at Felton Grove High School on December 11, 2025.
Red Poinsettia with a festive pot cover.
For your convenience, poinsettias will be available for pick-up after the Winter Band Concert at Felton Grove High School on December 11, 2025.
White Poinsettia with a festive pot cover.
For your convenience, poinsettias will be available for pick-up after the Winter Band Concert at Felton Grove High School on December 11, 2025.
White Poinsettia with a festive pot cover.
For your convenience, poinsettias will be available for pick-up after the Winter Band Concert at Felton Grove High School on December 11, 2025.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing