FOR THE FEM IN YOU

Offered by

FOR THE FEM IN YOU

About the memberships

Fem-Shop RVA Retail Residency Membership

Fem-Shop RVA Retail Residency
$2,000

No expiration

This Membership ensures your participation at Fem Shop RVA from May 2, 2025 thru October 10, 2025. Membership Fees are non-refundable and must be paid in totality before moving products into the space. This membership fee is a tax-deductible donation that supports the on-going programming of local non-profit FOR THE FEM IN YOU. This fee covers staffing, storage, marketing and promotion, small business workshops, shelf/rack space, first fridays events, and one free rental of the entire space.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!