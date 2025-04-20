Fem-Shop RVA Retail Residency Membership

This Membership ensures your participation at Fem Shop RVA from May 2, 2025 thru October 10, 2025. Membership Fees are non-refundable and must be paid in totality before moving products into the space. This membership fee is a tax-deductible donation that supports the on-going programming of local non-profit FOR THE FEM IN YOU. This fee covers staffing, storage, marketing and promotion, small business workshops, shelf/rack space, first fridays events, and one free rental of the entire space.

This Membership ensures your participation at Fem Shop RVA from May 2, 2025 thru October 10, 2025. Membership Fees are non-refundable and must be paid in totality before moving products into the space. This membership fee is a tax-deductible donation that supports the on-going programming of local non-profit FOR THE FEM IN YOU. This fee covers staffing, storage, marketing and promotion, small business workshops, shelf/rack space, first fridays events, and one free rental of the entire space.

More details...