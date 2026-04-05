Hosted by

Yamhill-carlton Education Foundation Inc

About this event

Femme Ferments 2024 vintage Pinot noir release

326 NE Davis St

McMinnville, OR 97128, USA

General Admission
$20

JOIN US TO TASTE BOTH OUR ‘24 ALBARIÑO AND OUR NEWEST RELEASE OF ’24 PINOT NOIR, AND THEN STAY & SAVOR A GLASS OF YOUR CHOICE.  ADD’L GLASSES AND BOTTLES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE. GUESTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ORDER, RELAX & ENJOY THE DELICIOUS FOOD AT THE PUB❤️

WWW.GROUNDEDTABLE.LOVE/THE-PUB

2024 Albariño 750 ml (our inaugural wine!)
$45

Only 30 cases made of this beautiful Spanish style white wine. Reserve yours to take home (3 bottle limit /pp)

2024 Pinot noir (newest release)
$55

Only 70 cases made of this beautiful Oregon Pinot noir. Reserve yours to take home (6 bottle limit /pp)

GIft wrapped Albariño
$50
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