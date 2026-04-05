Femme Ferments 2024 vintage Pinot noir release

JOIN US TO TASTE BOTH OUR ‘24 ALBARIÑO AND OUR NEWEST RELEASE OF ’24 PINOT NOIR, AND THEN STAY & SAVOR A GLASS OF YOUR CHOICE. ADD’L GLASSES AND BOTTLES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE. GUESTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ORDER, RELAX & ENJOY THE DELICIOUS FOOD AT THE PUB❤️

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