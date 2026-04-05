Femme Ferments 2024 vintage Pinot noir release

About this event
JOIN US TO TASTE BOTH OUR ‘24 ALBARIÑO AND OUR NEWEST RELEASE OF ’24 PINOT NOIR, AND THEN STAY & SAVOR A GLASS OF YOUR CHOICE. ADD’L GLASSES AND BOTTLES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE. GUESTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ORDER, RELAX & ENJOY THE DELICIOUS FOOD AT THE PUB❤️
Only 30 cases made of this beautiful Spanish style white wine. Reserve yours to take home (3 bottle limit /pp)
Only 70 cases made of this beautiful Oregon Pinot noir. Reserve yours to take home (6 bottle limit /pp)
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!