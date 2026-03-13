Femme Forward Flight Foundation INC.

Offered by

Femme Forward Flight Foundation INC.

About this shop

Femme Forward Flight x Wanderlust Wellness Arizona Retreat

Bedroom 1 - The Sanctuary Room item
Bedroom 1 - The Sanctuary Room item
Bedroom 1 - The Sanctuary Room
$2,000

Booking The Serenity Room, you will have a private bedroom with a King sized bed. There is a full sized bathroom with a bathtub and walk-in shower.

Bedroom 2 - The Serenity Room item
Bedroom 2 - The Serenity Room item
Bedroom 2 - The Serenity Room item
Bedroom 2 - The Serenity Room
$1,800

Booking The Serenity Room, you will have a private bedroom with a King sized bed. The full-sized bathroom is located in the hallway directly outside of the bedroom.

Bedroom 3 - The Harmony Room (Balance) item
Bedroom 3 - The Harmony Room (Balance) item
Bedroom 3 - The Harmony Room (Balance) item
Bedroom 3 - The Harmony Room (Balance)
$1,550

Booking The Harmony Room (Balance), you will have a King sized bed in a shared bedroom. The shared bedroom has two other double beds. There is one full bathroom with a tub and walk-in shower located inside the bedroom.

Bedroom 3 - The Harmony Room (Zen) item
Bedroom 3 - The Harmony Room (Zen) item
Bedroom 3 - The Harmony Room (Zen) item
Bedroom 3 - The Harmony Room (Zen)
$1,500

Booking The Harmony Room (Zen), you will have a double sized bed in a shared bedroom. The shared bedroom has one other double bed and one king sized bed. There is one full bathroom with a tub and walk-in shower located inside the bedroom.

Bedroom 3 - The Harmony Room (Tranquil) item
Bedroom 3 - The Harmony Room (Tranquil) item
Bedroom 3 - The Harmony Room (Tranquil) item
Bedroom 3 - The Harmony Room (Tranquil)
$1,500

Booking The Harmony Room (Tranquil), you will have a double sized bed in a shared bedroom. The shared bedroom has one other double bed and one king sized bed. There is one full bathroom with a bathtub and walk-in shower located inside the bedroom.

Bedroom 4 - The Sage Room (Awaken) item
Bedroom 4 - The Sage Room (Awaken) item
Bedroom 4 - The Sage Room (Awaken) item
Bedroom 4 - The Sage Room (Awaken)
$1,500

Booking The Sage Room (Awaken), you will have a double sized bed in a shared bedroom. The shared bedroom has one other double bed. There is one full bathroom with a bathtub and walk-in shower located inside the bedroom.

Bedroom 4 - The Sage Room (Soul) item
Bedroom 4 - The Sage Room (Soul) item
Bedroom 4 - The Sage Room (Soul) item
Bedroom 4 - The Sage Room (Soul)
$1,500

Booking The Sage Room (Soul), you will have a double sized bed in a shared bedroom. The shared bedroom has one other double bed. There is one full bathroom with a bathtub and walk-in shower located inside the bedroom.

Bedroom 5 - The Lotus Room (Flow) item
Bedroom 5 - The Lotus Room (Flow) item
Bedroom 5 - The Lotus Room (Flow) item
Bedroom 5 - The Lotus Room (Flow)
$1,500

Booking The Lotus Room (Flow), you will have a double sized bed in a shared bedroom. The shared bedroom has one other double bed. There is one full bathroom with a walk-in shower located inside the bedroom.

Bedroom 5 - The Lotus Room (Presence) item
Bedroom 5 - The Lotus Room (Presence) item
Bedroom 5 - The Lotus Room (Presence) item
Bedroom 5 - The Lotus Room (Presence)
$1,500

Booking The Lotus Room (Presence), you will have a double sized bed in a shared bedroom. The shared bedroom has one other double bed. There is one full bathroom with a walk-in shower located inside the bedroom.

Bedroom 6 - The Radiance Room (Ocean) item
Bedroom 6 - The Radiance Room (Ocean) item
Bedroom 6 - The Radiance Room (Ocean) item
Bedroom 6 - The Radiance Room (Ocean)
$1,500

Booking The Radiance Room (Ocean), you will have a double sized bed in a shared bedroom. The shared bedroom has two other double beds. There is one full bathroom with a walk-in shower located inside the bedroom.

Bedroom 6 - The Radiance Room (Sun) item
Bedroom 6 - The Radiance Room (Sun) item
Bedroom 6 - The Radiance Room (Sun) item
Bedroom 6 - The Radiance Room (Sun)
$1,500

Booking The Radiance Room (Sun), you will have a double sized bed in a shared bedroom. The shared bedroom has two other double beds. There is one full bathroom with a walk-in shower located inside the bedroom.

Bedroom 6 - The Radiance Room (Earth) item
Bedroom 6 - The Radiance Room (Earth) item
Bedroom 6 - The Radiance Room (Earth) item
Bedroom 6 - The Radiance Room (Earth)
$1,500

Booking The Radiance Room (Earth), you will have a double sized bed in a shared bedroom. The shared bedroom has two other double beds. There is one full bathroom with a walk-in shower located inside the bedroom.

Bedroom 7 - The Tranquility Room (Unity) item
Bedroom 7 - The Tranquility Room (Unity) item
Bedroom 7 - The Tranquility Room (Unity) item
Bedroom 7 - The Tranquility Room (Unity)
$1,500

Booking The Tranquility Room (Unity), you will have a King sized bed in a shared guesthouse. The shared bedroom has two other double beds. There is one full bathroom with a walk-in shower located inside the bedroom.

Bedroom 7 - The Tranquility Room (Luna) item
Bedroom 7 - The Tranquility Room (Luna) item
Bedroom 7 - The Tranquility Room (Luna) item
Bedroom 7 - The Tranquility Room (Luna)
$1,500

Booking The Tranquility Room (Luna), you will have a double sized bed in a shared guesthouse. The shared bedroom has one other double bed and one king sized bed. There is one full bathroom with a walk-in shower located inside the bedroom.

Bedroom 7 - The Tranquility Room (Aurora) item
Bedroom 7 - The Tranquility Room (Aurora) item
Bedroom 7 - The Tranquility Room (Aurora) item
Bedroom 7 - The Tranquility Room (Aurora)
$1,500

Booking The Tranquility Room (Aurora), you will have a double sized bed in a shared guesthouse. The shared bedroom has one other double bed and one king sized bed. There is one full bathroom with a walk-in shower located inside the bedroom.

Bedroom 8 - The Stillness Room item
Bedroom 8 - The Stillness Room item
Bedroom 8 - The Stillness Room item
Bedroom 8 - The Stillness Room
$1,800

Booking The Stillness Room, you will have a King sized bed in a shared guesthouse. This private bedroom is in the shared guest room. There is one full bathroom with a walk-in shower located inside the shared gueshouse.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!