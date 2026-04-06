Femme Frequency DJ Collective

About this event
Be one of the first to step into the container.
Includes full access to the 3-hour Femme Frequency DJ workshop, hands-on time on the decks, and connection with a supportive community of femme DJs.
Limited to the first 5 registrations.
Join us for a 3-hour immersive DJ workshop experience.
Includes guided learning, hands-on practice on the Pioneer DDJ-FLX10, and connection with fellow femme DJs in a collaborative, judgment-free space.
For those who feel resourced to give a little extra.
Your support helps sustain and grow Femme Frequency while making this offering more accessible to others.
Includes full workshop experience + community connection.
Join as part of the supportive energy in the room.
Perfect for friends, creatives, and community members who want to experience the vibe and cheer on the DJs.
A simple way to be present and part of the experience.
Come soak in the music, the energy, and the community.
$
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