Trillium Events

Hosted by

Trillium Events

About this event

Femme Frequency DJ Collective

919 Haywood Rd #110

Asheville, NC 28806, USA

🌱 Early Bird DJ Participant — $45
$45

Be one of the first to step into the container.


Includes full access to the 3-hour Femme Frequency DJ workshop, hands-on time on the decks, and connection with a supportive community of femme DJs.


Limited to the first 5 registrations.

🎧 DJ Participant — $55
$55

Join us for a 3-hour immersive DJ workshop experience.


Includes guided learning, hands-on practice on the Pioneer DDJ-FLX10, and connection with fellow femme DJs in a collaborative, judgment-free space.

✨ Supporter DJ Participant $65
$65

For those who feel resourced to give a little extra.


Your support helps sustain and grow Femme Frequency while making this offering more accessible to others.


Includes full workshop experience + community connection.

🔊 Amplifier — $10
$10

Join as part of the supportive energy in the room.


Perfect for friends, creatives, and community members who want to experience the vibe and cheer on the DJs.

🔊 Amplifier — $5
$5

A simple way to be present and part of the experience.


Come soak in the music, the energy, and the community.

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