Feral Farmers Flower Basket Fundraiser 2026

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About this event
Enter for a chance to win ONE 10" hanging basket and ONE 12" hanging basket.
Please note that the baskets will vary with foliage and flower colors.
Please note that the baskets will vary with foliage and flower colors.
Please note that the baskets may have a different color variety other than that pictured.
Please note that the baskets may have a different color variety other than that pictured.
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