Feral Farmer 4H Club

Hosted by

Feral Farmer 4H Club

About this event

Feral Farmers Flower Basket Fundraiser 2026

One Raffle Ticket item
One Raffle Ticket
$1

Enter for a chance to win ONE 10" hanging basket and ONE 12" hanging basket.

10" Sun Mix hanging basket item
10" Sun Mix hanging basket
$30

Please note that the baskets will vary with foliage and flower colors.

10" Shade Mix hanging basket item
10" Shade Mix hanging basket
$30

Please note that the baskets will vary with foliage and flower colors.

12" Million Bells aka Calibrachoa hanging basket item
12" Million Bells aka Calibrachoa hanging basket
$40

Please note that the baskets may have a different color variety other than that pictured.

12" Petunia hanging basket item
12" Petunia hanging basket
$40

Please note that the baskets may have a different color variety other than that pictured.

Add a donation for Feral Farmer 4H Club

$

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