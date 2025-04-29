Feral Joy: A Night of Feminist Comedy, Art & Resistance

The Linen Building

1402 W Grove St, Boise, ID 83702, USA

General Admission
$100

Your ticket empowers The Pro-Voice Project and makes this night possible. Includes food, drink, music, and killer patriarchy-pegging comedy.


The fair market value of food and drinks is estimated at $40 per person; the remainder of your ticket is a tax-deductible donation.

Feral Joy Duo (two tickets)
$170
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Joy is better side-by-side. This ticket includes two seats to an evening of comedy, art, and community


Your ticket empowers The Pro-Voice Project and makes this night possible. Includes food, drink, music, and killer patriarchy-pegging comedy.


The fair market value of food and drinks is estimated at $40 per person; the remainder of your ticket is a tax-deductible donation.

Group Rate
$680
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Movements grow stronger together. Reserve a table for 8 at a discounted rate and make it a night of solidarity with friends, family, or colleagues.


Your ticket empowers The Pro-Voice Project and makes this night possible. Includes food, drink, music, and killer patriarchy-pegging comedy.


The fair market value of food and drinks is estimated at $40 per person; the remainder of your ticket is a tax-deductible donation.

Add a donation for The Pro-Voice Project Foundation Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!