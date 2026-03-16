Flamenco and Cultural Arts Society

Hosted by

Flamenco and Cultural Arts Society

About this event

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Feria de Abril

5936 Pebble Hill Ct

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739, USA

Non FCAS members entrance
$30

Includes a small tapa of paella and enjoy the full program with access to activities. *other food and drinks available for purchase.

FCAS members Admission
$20

Includes a small tapa of paella, entry, and access to all activities.

Full paella +salad & bread
$20

Plate of paella with side salad and bread.

Choripán
$6

Spanish chorizo cooked in wine served as a sandwich in a bread roll.

Tapa of tortilla
$5

A tapa slice of Spanish tortilla (egg, potato w/onions cooked in Extra virgin olive oil).

Charcuterie cups
$5

A tapa of charcuterie including (cheese, salami, olives, grapes and crackers)

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