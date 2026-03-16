Feria de Abril

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About this event
Includes a small tapa of paella and enjoy the full program with access to activities. *other food and drinks available for purchase.
Includes a small tapa of paella, entry, and access to all activities.
Plate of paella with side salad and bread.
Spanish chorizo cooked in wine served as a sandwich in a bread roll.
A tapa slice of Spanish tortilla (egg, potato w/onions cooked in Extra virgin olive oil).
A tapa of charcuterie including (cheese, salami, olives, grapes and crackers)
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