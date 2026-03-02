Féria de Español: Silent Auction

These pieces are replicas of Mano Tobas: The Toba Hand of Abundance. They are a symbolic craft of the Qom (Toba) indigenous community of the Argentine/Paraguayan Chaco. Los Manos represent gratitude and a call to prosperity in health, work, and love. These hands, often made of clay, holds seeds of Pachamama (such as pumpkin) to attract abundance, solidarity, and protection, and can be used to hold incense sticks.





Artists: Santígo Johnson y Luna Cruz