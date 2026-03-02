Castle Island Bilingual Montessori

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Castle Island Bilingual Montessori

About this event

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Féria de Español: Silent Auction

Pick-up location

602 Broadway

Geco by Sémaj item
Geco by Sémaj
$10

Starting bid

This piece is a replica of the Mexican Arte Huichol or Wixárika, which is a vibrant and spiritual artistic expression of the Sierra Madre Occidental in Mexico, It is characterized by intricate, colorful designs made with beads and yarn. It represents the cosmogony and shamanic visions of the culture, using symbols such as the deer, peyote, and corn.


Artist: Sémaj Johnson

Quetzalcoatlus by Leon item
Quetzalcoatlus by Leon
$10

Starting bid

This piece is a replica of Alebrijes, a colorful Mexican folk art form that represents fantastical creatures, combining anatomical elements of various real or imaginary animals. They originated in the 1930s in Mexico City, created by Pedro Linares after a fever dream. They symbolize creativity, spiritual protection, and the fusion of traditions, being iconic on the Day of the Dead.


Artist: Leon Plummer

Espejo Mágico by Leon item
Espejo Mágico by Leon
$10

Starting bid

This piece is a replica of Alebrijes, a colorful Mexican folk art form that represents fantastical creatures, combining anatomical elements of various real or imaginary animals. They originated in the 1930s in Mexico City, created by Pedro Linares after a fever dream. They symbolize creativity, spiritual protection, and the fusion of traditions, being iconic on the Day of the Dead.


Artist: Leon Plummer

Calamar Gigante by Sémaj item
Calamar Gigante by Sémaj
$10

Starting bid

This piece is a replica of Alebrijes, a colorful Mexican folk art form that represents fantastical creatures, combining anatomical elements of various real or imaginary animals. They originated in the 1930s in Mexico City, created by Pedro Linares after a fever dream. They symbolize creativity, spiritual protection, and the fusion of traditions, being iconic on the Day of the Dead.


Artist: Sémaj Johnson

Mano Toba #1 by Luna and Santígo item
Mano Toba #1 by Luna and Santígo
$10

Starting bid

These pieces are replicas of Mano Tobas: The Toba Hand of Abundance. They are a symbolic craft of the Qom (Toba) indigenous community of the Argentine/Paraguayan Chaco. Los Manos represent gratitude and a call to prosperity in health, work, and love. These hands, often made of clay, holds seeds of Pachamama (such as pumpkin) to attract abundance, solidarity, and protection, and can be used to hold incense sticks.


Artists: Santígo Johnson y Luna Cruz

Mano Toba #2 by Luna and Santígo item
Mano Toba #2 by Luna and Santígo
$10

Starting bid

These pieces are replicas of Mano Tobas: The Toba Hand of Abundance. They are a symbolic craft of the Qom (Toba) indigenous community of the Argentine/Paraguayan Chaco. Los Manos represent gratitude and a call to prosperity in health, work, and love. These hands, often made of clay, holds seeds of Pachamama (such as pumpkin) to attract abundance, solidarity, and protection, and can be used to hold incense sticks.


Artists: Santígo Johnson y Luna Cruz

Mano Toba #3 by Luna and Santígo item
Mano Toba #3 by Luna and Santígo
$10

Starting bid

These pieces are replicas of Mano Tobas: The Toba Hand of Abundance. They are a symbolic craft of the Qom (Toba) indigenous community of the Argentine/Paraguayan Chaco. Los Manos represent gratitude and a call to prosperity in health, work, and love. These hands, often made of clay, holds seeds of Pachamama (such as pumpkin) to attract abundance, solidarity, and protection, and can be used to hold incense sticks.


Artists: Santígo Johnson y Luna Cruz

Mariposa Pantera Negra by Mathias item
Mariposa Pantera Negra by Mathias
$10

Starting bid

This piece is a replica of Alebrijes, a colorful Mexican folk art form that represents fantastical creatures, combining anatomical elements of various real or imaginary animals. They originated in the 1930s in Mexico City, created by Pedro Linares after a fever dream. They symbolize creativity, spiritual protection, and the fusion of traditions, being iconic on the Day of the Dead.


Artist: Mathias Orozco Azocar

Alebrijes Set by Luna item
Alebrijes Set by Luna item
Alebrijes Set by Luna item
Alebrijes Set by Luna
$10

Starting bid

These pieces are a replica of Alebrijes, a colorful Mexican folk art form that represents fantastical creatures, combining anatomical elements of various real or imaginary animals. They originated in the 1930s in Mexico City, created by Pedro Linares after a fever dream. They symbolize creativity, spiritual protection, and the fusion of traditions, being iconic on the Day of the Dead.


Artist: Luna Cruz

Pingüino Durmiente by Aalíssya item
Pingüino Durmiente by Aalíssya
$10

Starting bid

This piece is a replica of Alebrijes, a colorful Mexican folk art form that represents fantastical creatures, combining anatomical elements of various real or imaginary animals. They originated in the 1930s in Mexico City, created by Pedro Linares after a fever dream. They symbolize creativity, spiritual protection, and the fusion of traditions, being iconic on the Day of the Dead.


Artist: Aalíssya Johnson

Pirata del Cielo Dragón by Santígo item
Pirata del Cielo Dragón by Santígo
$10

Starting bid

This piece is a replica of Alebrijes, a colorful Mexican folk art form that represents fantastical creatures, combining anatomical elements of various real or imaginary animals. They originated in the 1930s in Mexico City, created by Pedro Linares after a fever dream. They symbolize creativity, spiritual protection, and the fusion of traditions, being iconic on the Day of the Dead.


Artist: Santígo Johnson

Pato by Abigail item
Pato by Abigail
$10

Starting bid

This piece is a replica of Alebrijes, a colorful Mexican folk art form that represents fantastical creatures, combining anatomical elements of various real or imaginary animals. They originated in the 1930s in Mexico City, created by Pedro Linares after a fever dream. They symbolize creativity, spiritual protection, and the fusion of traditions, being iconic on the Day of the Dead.


Artist: Abigail Terry

Pajaro by Na'eemah item
Pajaro by Na'eemah
$10

Starting bid

This piece is a replica of the Mexican Arte Huichol or Wixárika, which is a vibrant and spiritual artistic expression of the Sierra Madre Occidental in Mexico, It is characterized by intricate, colorful designs made with beads and yarn. It represents the cosmogony and shamanic visions of the culture, using symbols such as the deer, peyote, and corn.


Artist: Na'eemah Rasul

Mariposa by Rebeca item
Mariposa by Rebeca
$10

Starting bid

This piece is a replica of the Mexican Arte Huichol or Wixárika, which is a vibrant and spiritual artistic expression of the Sierra Madre Occidental in Mexico, It is characterized by intricate, colorful designs made with beads and yarn. It represents the cosmogony and shamanic visions of the culture, using symbols such as the deer, peyote, and corn.


Artist: Rebeca Barrientos

Cráneo del Día del Muertos by Melisa item
Cráneo del Día del Muertos by Melisa
$10

Starting bid

This piece is a replica of the Mexican Arte Huichol or Wixárika, which is a vibrant and spiritual artistic expression of the Sierra Madre Occidental in Mexico, It is characterized by intricate, colorful designs made with beads and yarn. It represents the cosmogony and shamanic visions of the culture, using symbols such as the deer, peyote, and corn.


Artist: Melisa Thompson

Toritos de Pucará by Ajla item
Toritos de Pucará by Ajla
$10

Starting bid

This piece is a replica of Toritos de Pucará, colorful Andean ceramics originating from Puno, Peru. They symbolize protection, prosperity, and fertility. Born from colonial syncretism, they merge the strength of the Spanish bull with local deities, being guardians placed in pairs on rooftops to bring balance and good luck.


Artist: Ajla Milenkovic

Suri #1 by Lily item
Suri #1 by Lily
$10

Starting bid

This piece is a replica of the symbology of indigenous art found in northern Patagonia, Argentina representing ostriches, considered to be sacred birds.


Artist: Lily Milenkovic

Suri #2 by Lily item
Suri #2 by Lily
$10

Starting bid

This piece is a replica of the symbology of indigenous art found in northern Patagonia, Argentina representing ostriches, considered to be sacred birds.


Artist: Lily Milenkovic

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