Féria de Español: Silent Auction

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Starting bid
This piece is a replica of the Mexican Arte Huichol or Wixárika, which is a vibrant and spiritual artistic expression of the Sierra Madre Occidental in Mexico, It is characterized by intricate, colorful designs made with beads and yarn. It represents the cosmogony and shamanic visions of the culture, using symbols such as the deer, peyote, and corn.
Artist: Sémaj Johnson
Starting bid
This piece is a replica of Alebrijes, a colorful Mexican folk art form that represents fantastical creatures, combining anatomical elements of various real or imaginary animals. They originated in the 1930s in Mexico City, created by Pedro Linares after a fever dream. They symbolize creativity, spiritual protection, and the fusion of traditions, being iconic on the Day of the Dead.
Artist: Leon Plummer
Starting bid
This piece is a replica of Alebrijes, a colorful Mexican folk art form that represents fantastical creatures, combining anatomical elements of various real or imaginary animals. They originated in the 1930s in Mexico City, created by Pedro Linares after a fever dream. They symbolize creativity, spiritual protection, and the fusion of traditions, being iconic on the Day of the Dead.
Artist: Leon Plummer
Starting bid
This piece is a replica of Alebrijes, a colorful Mexican folk art form that represents fantastical creatures, combining anatomical elements of various real or imaginary animals. They originated in the 1930s in Mexico City, created by Pedro Linares after a fever dream. They symbolize creativity, spiritual protection, and the fusion of traditions, being iconic on the Day of the Dead.
Artist: Sémaj Johnson
Starting bid
These pieces are replicas of Mano Tobas: The Toba Hand of Abundance. They are a symbolic craft of the Qom (Toba) indigenous community of the Argentine/Paraguayan Chaco. Los Manos represent gratitude and a call to prosperity in health, work, and love. These hands, often made of clay, holds seeds of Pachamama (such as pumpkin) to attract abundance, solidarity, and protection, and can be used to hold incense sticks.
Artists: Santígo Johnson y Luna Cruz
Starting bid
These pieces are replicas of Mano Tobas: The Toba Hand of Abundance. They are a symbolic craft of the Qom (Toba) indigenous community of the Argentine/Paraguayan Chaco. Los Manos represent gratitude and a call to prosperity in health, work, and love. These hands, often made of clay, holds seeds of Pachamama (such as pumpkin) to attract abundance, solidarity, and protection, and can be used to hold incense sticks.
Artists: Santígo Johnson y Luna Cruz
Starting bid
These pieces are replicas of Mano Tobas: The Toba Hand of Abundance. They are a symbolic craft of the Qom (Toba) indigenous community of the Argentine/Paraguayan Chaco. Los Manos represent gratitude and a call to prosperity in health, work, and love. These hands, often made of clay, holds seeds of Pachamama (such as pumpkin) to attract abundance, solidarity, and protection, and can be used to hold incense sticks.
Artists: Santígo Johnson y Luna Cruz
Starting bid
This piece is a replica of Alebrijes, a colorful Mexican folk art form that represents fantastical creatures, combining anatomical elements of various real or imaginary animals. They originated in the 1930s in Mexico City, created by Pedro Linares after a fever dream. They symbolize creativity, spiritual protection, and the fusion of traditions, being iconic on the Day of the Dead.
Artist: Mathias Orozco Azocar
Starting bid
These pieces are a replica of Alebrijes, a colorful Mexican folk art form that represents fantastical creatures, combining anatomical elements of various real or imaginary animals. They originated in the 1930s in Mexico City, created by Pedro Linares after a fever dream. They symbolize creativity, spiritual protection, and the fusion of traditions, being iconic on the Day of the Dead.
Artist: Luna Cruz
Starting bid
This piece is a replica of Alebrijes, a colorful Mexican folk art form that represents fantastical creatures, combining anatomical elements of various real or imaginary animals. They originated in the 1930s in Mexico City, created by Pedro Linares after a fever dream. They symbolize creativity, spiritual protection, and the fusion of traditions, being iconic on the Day of the Dead.
Artist: Aalíssya Johnson
Starting bid
This piece is a replica of Alebrijes, a colorful Mexican folk art form that represents fantastical creatures, combining anatomical elements of various real or imaginary animals. They originated in the 1930s in Mexico City, created by Pedro Linares after a fever dream. They symbolize creativity, spiritual protection, and the fusion of traditions, being iconic on the Day of the Dead.
Artist: Santígo Johnson
Starting bid
This piece is a replica of Alebrijes, a colorful Mexican folk art form that represents fantastical creatures, combining anatomical elements of various real or imaginary animals. They originated in the 1930s in Mexico City, created by Pedro Linares after a fever dream. They symbolize creativity, spiritual protection, and the fusion of traditions, being iconic on the Day of the Dead.
Artist: Abigail Terry
Starting bid
This piece is a replica of the Mexican Arte Huichol or Wixárika, which is a vibrant and spiritual artistic expression of the Sierra Madre Occidental in Mexico, It is characterized by intricate, colorful designs made with beads and yarn. It represents the cosmogony and shamanic visions of the culture, using symbols such as the deer, peyote, and corn.
Artist: Na'eemah Rasul
Starting bid
This piece is a replica of the Mexican Arte Huichol or Wixárika, which is a vibrant and spiritual artistic expression of the Sierra Madre Occidental in Mexico, It is characterized by intricate, colorful designs made with beads and yarn. It represents the cosmogony and shamanic visions of the culture, using symbols such as the deer, peyote, and corn.
Artist: Rebeca Barrientos
Starting bid
This piece is a replica of the Mexican Arte Huichol or Wixárika, which is a vibrant and spiritual artistic expression of the Sierra Madre Occidental in Mexico, It is characterized by intricate, colorful designs made with beads and yarn. It represents the cosmogony and shamanic visions of the culture, using symbols such as the deer, peyote, and corn.
Artist: Melisa Thompson
Starting bid
This piece is a replica of Toritos de Pucará, colorful Andean ceramics originating from Puno, Peru. They symbolize protection, prosperity, and fertility. Born from colonial syncretism, they merge the strength of the Spanish bull with local deities, being guardians placed in pairs on rooftops to bring balance and good luck.
Artist: Ajla Milenkovic
Starting bid
This piece is a replica of the symbology of indigenous art found in northern Patagonia, Argentina representing ostriches, considered to be sacred birds.
Artist: Lily Milenkovic
Starting bid
This piece is a replica of the symbology of indigenous art found in northern Patagonia, Argentina representing ostriches, considered to be sacred birds.
Artist: Lily Milenkovic
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