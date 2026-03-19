Fernan STEM Academy PTA

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Fernan STEM Academy PTA

About this raffle

Fernan Elementary PTA Spring Fair Online Raffle 2026

$1000 Costco Gift Card
$20

You do not need to be a member of Costco to use the gift card!


Only 200 tickets available!

Playstation 5 Console & Controller Bundle
$20

Sony Playstation 5 Digital Slim Console & DualSense Controller Bundle.


View the item here: https://www.costco.com/p/-/sony-playstation-5-digital-slim-console-dualsense-controller-bundle/4000360868?langId=-1


Only 100 tickets available!

Professional Family Photoshoot
$20

A 1 hour professional family photo shoot with natural and flash lighting options with Fixed Focus Media. Date can be scheduled for any available time in 2026 at a location in Coeur d'Alene, ID.


View sample work here: https://teuvotakespictures.pixieset.com/familyphotogallery/


Only 100 tickets available!

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