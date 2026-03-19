Fernan Elementary PTA Spring Fair Online Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
You do not need to be a member of Costco to use the gift card!
Only 200 tickets available!
Sony Playstation 5 Digital Slim Console & DualSense Controller Bundle.
View the item here: https://www.costco.com/p/-/sony-playstation-5-digital-slim-console-dualsense-controller-bundle/4000360868?langId=-1
Only 100 tickets available!
A 1 hour professional family photo shoot with natural and flash lighting options with Fixed Focus Media. Date can be scheduled for any available time in 2026 at a location in Coeur d'Alene, ID.
View sample work here: https://teuvotakespictures.pixieset.com/familyphotogallery/
Only 100 tickets available!
$
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