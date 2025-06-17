Ferrets and Friends Sanctuary's Silent Auction

Sicklerville, Winslow Township, NJ 08081, USA
Starting bid
Gently used from Bob's Discount Furniture. Retails for $800.
My Impulse Massage Chair is a triple threat! Get started with individual back and neck massage, hip and waist pressure point massage with heat... AND speakers that are Bluetooth compatible. What else could you ask for? Sit back and relax after a long day and let the magic of my Impulse chair do the work.
Read more about it at:
https://www.mybobs.com/furniture/living-room/chairs/p/20031352?gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=20559606396&gclid=Cj0KCQjwhO3DBhDkARIsANxrhToEOK6Uum26sNQzV_kvmPhnChal4CkMc8cykMfyOGIlSwbMC3FS0lMaAk0EEALw_wcB
UNable to ship
50/50 Item. 50% of proceeds go to our rescue. Donor does not have COA for any items.
able to ship
A mixed medium acrylic on a square stretched canvas, using joint compound and metallic lead to highlight that true beauty lies within.
16 x 16
UNable to ship
A mixed medium acrylic on an arched stretched canvas, using joint compound, pole wrap and metallic leaf to showcase the power of a woman that can take the world by a storm as long as she has her furry companions by her side.
16 x 20
UNable to ship
New, never used pet carrier. Retails for $50
Find more information: Double Cat Carrier, Cat Backpack Carrier https://a.co/d/57WxxF4
able to ship
$50 Olive Garden Gift Card
able to ship
Elevate your home decor and keep your tables pristine with these delightful wooden coaster sets! Each of the six coasters in a set boasts a unique animal design paired with a witty, everyday saying that's sure to bring a chuckle. From a sleepy bear to a confident gecko and a relatable ferret, these coasters are both functional and full of character. We have two complete sets of these charming coasters available for auction, so you have double the chance to take one home! Each set includes six distinct designs
able to ship
able to ship
Add a touch of personality to your space with these charming circular wall hangings! Featuring a stylish pet with the witty phrase 'Born to Be Petted, Styled to Slay,' and another set with playful ferrets – '100% Naughty, 200% Cute, Ferret Claus is Coming to Town' and 'Too Cool for the Summer, Too Sneaky for the Shade.' Perfect for pet lovers and those who appreciate a good laugh.
able to ship
able to ship
able to ship
Infuse your home with personality with this collection of three handcrafted wooden wall decor boards! This piece is for those with a darker sense of humor, the board playfully challenges the traditional with 'Why LIVE LOVE LAUGH When You Can SLAP SLAP STAB.' These unique pieces are sure to be conversation starters and a wonderful addition to any room
UNable to ship
$25 gift card to Fahrenheit.
Fahrenheit is a paint your own pottery studio located in Pitman New Jersey
UNable to ship (local business)
Donated by the Pet Supplies Plus in Cherry Hill, NJ this dog lovers basket features a value of over $100.
UNable to ship
2 Flat liners, 2 shelf liners, one large hammock - Bee and flower themed made and donated by Ferret Tails
able to ship
Featuring dawn power-wash sprays, bathroom cleaner, and more.
UNable to ship
50/50 Item. 50% of proceeds go to our rescue. Donor does not have COA for any items.
Embroidered signature and nick name - recommended sale of $180 per cover. 1 per order.
able to ship
able to ship
50/50 Item. 50% of proceeds go to our rescue.
able to ship
50/50 Item. 50% of proceeds go to our rescue. Donor does not have COA for any items.
able to ship
50/50 Item. 50% of proceeds go to our rescue. Donor does not have COA for any items.
Joe Flacco signed NFL authentic helmet.
able to ship
UNable to ship
UNable to ship
NEW IN BOX!! The Coleman® Steel Pro® Above Ground Pool offers a durable option at a great price. Durable Construction: The corrosion-resistant steel frame is equipped with our FrameLink System™ for a sturdy and secure frame connection. The protective connectors prevent damage from rust-causing metal-on-metal contact. The sturdy Tritech® liner is made of an ultra-durable 3-layer material that is reinforced for strength and puncture-resistance.
Retails for nearly $300!
UNable to ship
Want to help our rescue but don't want an item? Consider sponsoring some of our routine costs/needs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!