Ferrets and Friends Sanctuary's Silent Auction

Elevate your home decor and keep your tables pristine with these delightful wooden coaster sets! Each of the six coasters in a set boasts a unique animal design paired with a witty, everyday saying that's sure to bring a chuckle. From a sleepy bear to a confident gecko and a relatable ferret, these coasters are both functional and full of character. We have two complete sets of these charming coasters available for auction, so you have double the chance to take one home! Each set includes six distinct designs



able to ship