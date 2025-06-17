Sales closed

Ferrets and Friends Sanctuary's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Sicklerville, Winslow Township, NJ 08081, USA

Massage Chair item
Massage Chair
$350

Starting bid

Gently used from Bob's Discount Furniture. Retails for $800.

My Impulse Massage Chair is a triple threat! Get started with individual back and neck massage, hip and waist pressure point massage with heat... AND speakers that are Bluetooth compatible. What else could you ask for? Sit back and relax after a long day and let the magic of my Impulse chair do the work.

Read more about it at:

https://www.mybobs.com/furniture/living-room/chairs/p/20031352?gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=20559606396&gclid=Cj0KCQjwhO3DBhDkARIsANxrhToEOK6Uum26sNQzV_kvmPhnChal4CkMc8cykMfyOGIlSwbMC3FS0lMaAk0EEALw_wcB

UNable to ship

Celebrity Golf Tournament Signed Football item
Celebrity Golf Tournament Signed Football
$100

Starting bid

50/50 Item. 50% of proceeds go to our rescue. Donor does not have COA for any items.


able to ship

Painting - Beauty item
Painting - Beauty
$20

Starting bid

A mixed medium acrylic on a square stretched canvas, using joint compound and metallic lead to highlight that true beauty lies within.
16 x 16

UNable to ship

Painting - A Lady and Her Cherished item
Painting - A Lady and Her Cherished
$20

Starting bid

A mixed medium acrylic on an arched stretched canvas, using joint compound, pole wrap and metallic leaf to showcase the power of a woman that can take the world by a storm as long as she has her furry companions by her side.
16 x 20

UNable to ship

Pet Carrier item
Pet Carrier
$35

Starting bid

New, never used pet carrier. Retails for $50

Find more information: Double Cat Carrier, Cat Backpack Carrier https://a.co/d/57WxxF4

able to ship

Olive Garden Gift Card item
Olive Garden Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

$50 Olive Garden Gift Card

able to ship

Set of Animal Coasters (1) item
Set of Animal Coasters (1)
$5

Starting bid

Elevate your home decor and keep your tables pristine with these delightful wooden coaster sets! Each of the six coasters in a set boasts a unique animal design paired with a witty, everyday saying that's sure to bring a chuckle. From a sleepy bear to a confident gecko and a relatable ferret, these coasters are both functional and full of character. We have two complete sets of these charming coasters available for auction, so you have double the chance to take one home! Each set includes six distinct designs

able to ship

Set of Animal Coasters (2) item
Set of Animal Coasters (2)
$5

Starting bid

Elevate your home decor and keep your tables pristine with these delightful wooden coaster sets! Each of the six coasters in a set boasts a unique animal design paired with a witty, everyday saying that's sure to bring a chuckle. From a sleepy bear to a confident gecko and a relatable ferret, these coasters are both functional and full of character. We have two complete sets of these charming coasters available for auction, so you have double the chance to take one home! Each set includes six distinct designs

able to ship

Coaster Set item
Coaster Set
$15

Starting bid

Elevate your home decor and keep your tables pristine with these delightful wooden coaster sets!
Hand Painted Wall Art (Sasha) item
Hand Painted Wall Art (Sasha)
$5

Starting bid

Add a touch of personality to your space with these charming circular wall hangings! Featuring a stylish pet with the witty phrase 'Born to Be Petted, Styled to Slay,' and another set with playful ferrets – '100% Naughty, 200% Cute, Ferret Claus is Coming to Town' and 'Too Cool for the Summer, Too Sneaky for the Shade.' Perfect for pet lovers and those who appreciate a good laugh.

able to ship

Hand Painted Wall Art (2) item
Hand Painted Wall Art (2)
$5

Starting bid

Add a touch of personality to your space with these charming circular wall hangings! Featuring a stylish pet with the witty phrase 'Born to Be Petted, Styled to Slay,' and another set with playful ferrets – '100% Naughty, 200% Cute, Ferret Claus is Coming to Town' and 'Too Cool for the Summer, Too Sneaky for the Shade.' Perfect for pet lovers and those who appreciate a good laugh.

able to ship

Hand Painted Wall Art (3) item
Hand Painted Wall Art (3)
$5

Starting bid

Add a touch of personality to your space with these charming circular wall hangings! Featuring a stylish pet with the witty phrase 'Born to Be Petted, Styled to Slay,' and another set with playful ferrets – '100% Naughty, 200% Cute, Ferret Claus is Coming to Town' and 'Too Cool for the Summer, Too Sneaky for the Shade.' Perfect for pet lovers and those who appreciate a good laugh.

able to ship

Hand Painted Wooden Hanging Signs (1) item
Hand Painted Wooden Hanging Signs (1)
$5

Starting bid

Infuse your home with personality with this collection of three handcrafted wooden wall decor boards! This piece is for those with a darker sense of humor, the board playfully challenges the traditional with 'Why LIVE LOVE LAUGH When You Can SLAP SLAP STAB.' These unique pieces are sure to be conversation starters and a wonderful addition to any room

UNable to ship

Fahrenheit Gift Card item
Fahrenheit Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$25 gift card to Fahrenheit.

Fahrenheit is a paint your own pottery studio located in Pitman New Jersey

UNable to ship (local business)

Pet Supplies Plus Cherry Hill Basket item
Pet Supplies Plus Cherry Hill Basket
$50

Starting bid

Donated by the Pet Supplies Plus in Cherry Hill, NJ this dog lovers basket features a value of over $100.

UNable to ship

Ferret Tails Ferret Nation Bedding Package item
Ferret Tails Ferret Nation Bedding Package
$25

Starting bid

2 Flat liners, 2 shelf liners, one large hammock - Bee and flower themed made and donated by Ferret Tails

able to ship

Cleaning Supply Bundle item
Cleaning Supply Bundle
$15

Starting bid

Featuring dawn power-wash sprays, bathroom cleaner, and more.

UNable to ship

Ron Jaworski - Golf Club Cover (1) item
Ron Jaworski - Golf Club Cover (1)
$100

Starting bid

50/50 Item. 50% of proceeds go to our rescue. Donor does not have COA for any items.

Embroidered signature and nick name - recommended sale of $180 per cover. 1 per order.

able to ship

Ron Jaworski - Golf Club Cover (2) item
Ron Jaworski - Golf Club Cover (2)
$100

Starting bid

50/50 Item. 50% of proceeds go to our rescue. Donor does not have COA for any items.

Embroidered signature and nick name - recommended sale of $180 per cover. 1 per order.

able to ship

Eagles Charging Bank item
Eagles Charging Bank
$5

Starting bid

50/50 Item. 50% of proceeds go to our rescue.

able to ship

Joe Montana - Framed item
Joe Montana - Framed
$100

Starting bid

50/50 Item. 50% of proceeds go to our rescue. Donor does not have COA for any items.

able to ship

Ravens Helmet - Joe Flacco item
Ravens Helmet - Joe Flacco
$80

Starting bid

50/50 Item. 50% of proceeds go to our rescue. Donor does not have COA for any items.


Joe Flacco signed NFL authentic helmet.

able to ship

Ron Jaworski Signed Football item
Ron Jaworski Signed Football
$75

Starting bid

50/50 Item. 50% of proceeds go to our rescue. Donor does not have COA for any items.


Ron Jaworski signed Eagle Football.


UNable to ship

Coach Dick Vermeil Set item
Coach Dick Vermeil Set
$750

Starting bid

50/50 Item. 50% of proceeds go to our rescue. Donor does not have COA for any items.


Replica football, mini helmet, wine bottle and Ron Jaworski paper.


UNable to ship

Book item
Book
$25

Starting bid

50/50 Item. 50% of proceeds go to our rescue. Donor does not have COA for any items.


able to ship

Football Freddie with Ron Jaworski signature
Danny Briere Card item
Danny Briere Card
$25

Starting bid

50/50 Item. 50% of proceeds go to our rescue. Donor does not have COA for any items.


able to ship

Dave Schultz Card item
Dave Schultz Card
$25

Starting bid

50/50 Item. 50% of proceeds go to our rescue. Donor does not have COA for any items.


able to ship

Jason Kelce card item
Jason Kelce card
$30

Starting bid

50/50 Item. 50% of proceeds go to our rescue. Donor does not have COA for any items.


able to ship

Flyers Briere NHL brand jersey item
Flyers Briere NHL brand jersey
$75

Starting bid

50/50 Item. 50% of proceeds go to our rescue. Donor does not have COA for any items.


able to ship

Manning NFL brand jersey item
Manning NFL brand jersey
$75

Starting bid

50/50 Item. 50% of proceeds go to our rescue. Donor does not have COA for any items.


able to ship

Coleman Steel Pro Pool item
Coleman Steel Pro Pool
$175

Starting bid

NEW IN BOX!! The Coleman® Steel Pro® Above Ground Pool offers a durable option at a great price. Durable Construction: The corrosion-resistant steel frame is equipped with our FrameLink System™ for a sturdy and secure frame connection. The protective connectors prevent damage from rust-causing metal-on-metal contact. The sturdy Tritech® liner is made of an ultra-durable 3-layer material that is reinforced for strength and puncture-resistance.

  • Size: 12 ft. x 33 in. (3.66 m x 84 cm)
  • Contents: 1 pool, 1 filter pump, 1 Type I filter cartridge, repair patch

Retails for nearly $300!

UNable to ship

Bride & Groom Wine Glass Set item
Bride & Groom Wine Glass Set
$15

Starting bid

This beautiful set would make an amazing gift for a lucky couple Able to ship
1 month of meds for our senior dogs item
1 month of meds for our senior dogs
$50

Starting bid

Want to help our rescue but don't want an item? Consider sponsoring some of our routine costs/needs.

1 month of meds for our senior dogs item
1 month of meds for our senior dogs item
One Blood Glucose check at our vet for a ferret with insulin item
One Blood Glucose check at our vet for a ferret with insulin
$32

Starting bid

Want to help our rescue but don't want an item? Consider sponsoring some of our routine costs/needs.

One Blood Glucose check at our vet for a ferret with insulin item
One Blood Glucose check at our vet for a ferret with insulin item
One Blood Glucose check at our vet for a ferret with insulin item
One Blood Glucose check at our vet for a ferret with insulin item
One Blood Glucose check at our vet for a ferret with insulin item
One Blood Glucose check at our vet for a ferret with insulin item
One Blood Glucose check at our vet for a ferret with insulin item
One month of ferret meds item
One month of ferret meds
$85

Starting bid

Want to help our rescue but don't want an item? Consider sponsoring some of our routine costs/needs.

One month of ferret meds item
1 Ferret Yearly Check up item
1 Ferret Yearly Check up
$350

Starting bid

Want to help our rescue but don't want an item? Consider sponsoring some of our routine costs/needs.

1 Ferret Yearly Check up item
1 Ferret Yearly Check up item
One Bag of Ferret Food item
One Bag of Ferret Food
$50

Starting bid

Want to help our rescue but don't want an item? Consider sponsoring some of our routine costs/needs.

One Ferret Exam item
One Ferret Exam
$80

Starting bid

Want to help our rescue but don't want an item? Consider sponsoring some of our routine costs/needs.

One Bag of Ferret Food item
One Bag of Ferret Food item
One Bag of Ferret Food item
One Bag of Ferret Food item
One Bag of Ferret Food item
One Bag of Ferret Food item
6 month senior dog check up item
6 month senior dog check up
$350

Starting bid

Want to help our rescue but don't want an item? Consider sponsoring some of our routine costs/needs
6 month senior dog check up item
One Month of Litter Pads item
One Month of Litter Pads
$50

Starting bid

Want to help our rescue but don't want an item? Consider sponsoring some of our routine costs/needs
One Month of Litter Pads item
One Month of Litter Pads item
One Ferret Exam item
One Ferret Exam
$80

Starting bid

Want to help our rescue but don't want an item? Consider sponsoring some of our routine costs/needs
One Ferret Exam item
One Ferret Exam item
One Ferret Exam item
One Ferret Exam item
One Ferret Exam item
One Ferret Exam item
One Ferret Exam item
Implants for ferret (meds) item
Implants for ferret (meds)
$115

Starting bid

Want to help our rescue but don't want an item? Consider sponsoring some of our routine costs/needs
Implant for ferrets (meds) item
