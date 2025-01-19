Festa Della Donna 2025

8687 N Central Expy #2172

Dallas, TX 75225, USA

General admission
$95
Purchase Tickets with Eataly: https://bit.ly/festa2025 7pm entry time - Unlimited tastings from more than 15 tasting stations around our marketplace - Cocktails and wine from dozens of stations located in Terra and around our store - Music from DJ Steffi Burns - Access to silent auction items
VIP
$125
VIP Tickets include early access to the event (beginning at 6PM) for one-on-one conversation with the Dallas Dames, and premium food and wine tastings.
