Kalamazoo Italian American Club

Hosted by

Kalamazoo Italian American Club

About this event

Festa di Natale 2025

Dunns Ridge

Kalamazoo, MI 49006, USA

RSVP
Free

Tell us how many in your party will attend.

We are collecting personal care items and assembling 50 care bags for the YWCA.

Select below the items you wish to donate (we need 50 of each item).

Shampoo (full size)
Free

Please indicate how many you will donate

Conditioner (full size)
Free

Please indicate how many you will donate

Body Wash (full size)
Free

Please indicate how many you will donate

Lotion (full size)
Free

Please indicate how many you will donate

Deodorant
Free

Please indicate how many you will donate

Diapers (Size 3+)
Free

Please indicate how many you will donate

Baby wipes
Free

Please indicate how many you will donate

Toothpaste
Free

Please indicate how many you will donate

Toothbrushes
Free

Please indicate how many you will donate

Tampons (box)
Free

Please indicate how many you will donate

Maxi Pads (box)
Free

Please indicate how many you will donate

Childrens books (new or gently used)
Free

Please indicate how many you will donate

Add a donation for Kalamazoo Italian American Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!