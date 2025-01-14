Festival Ad Book and Sponsorship Packages

Full Page Color Ad item
Full Page Color Ad
$400
Full Page B&W Ad item
Full Page B&W Ad
$250
Half Page Black and White Ad item
Half Page Black and White Ad
$125
One Quarter Page Black & White Ad item
One Quarter Page Black & White Ad
$75
Business Card Ad item
Business Card Ad
$50
Platinum Package item
Platinum Package
$3,500
This package includes: Stage banner Personalized street pole banner for the entire month of July Your logo on all promotional fliers, posters & press releases Full-page color ad in the program book Corporate table for 1 day at the Festival Inclusion in the full page ad in the Newton Tab Logo on the Society website and all social media outlets Complimentary table (10 tickets) at the scholarship banquet in the fall
Gold Package item
Gold Package
$2,500
This package includes: Stage banner Personalized street pole banner for the entire month of July Your logo on all promotional fliers, posters & press releases Full-page color ad in the program book Corporate table for 1 day at the Festival Inclusion in the full page ad in the Newton Tab Logo on the Society website and all social media outlets Complimentary table (4 tickets) at the scholarship banquet in the fall
Silver Package item
Silver Package
$1,500
This package includes: Personalized street pole banner for the entire month of July Your logo on all promotional fliers, posters & press releases Full-page color ad in the program book Inclusion in the full page ad in the Newton Tab Logo on the Society website and all social media outlets
Bronze Package item
Bronze Package
$1,000
This package includes: Personalized street pole banner for the entire month of July Your logo on all promotional fliers, posters & press releases Full-page black & white ad in the program book Logo on the Society website and all social media outlets
