Festival Ad Book and Sponsorship Packages

This package includes:
Stage banner
Personalized street pole banner for the entire month of July
Your logo on all promotional fliers, posters & press releases
Full-page color ad in the program book
Corporate table for 1 day at the Festival
Inclusion in the full page ad in the Newton Tab
Logo on the Society website and all social media outlets
Complimentary table (10 tickets) at the scholarship banquet in the fall
Gold Package
$2,500
This package includes:
Stage banner
Personalized street pole banner for the entire month of July
Your logo on all promotional fliers, posters & press releases
Full-page color ad in the program book
Corporate table for 1 day at the Festival
Inclusion in the full page ad in the Newton Tab
Logo on the Society website and all social media outlets
Complimentary table (4 tickets) at the scholarship banquet in the fall
Silver Package
$1,500
This package includes:
Personalized street pole banner for the entire month of July
Your logo on all promotional fliers, posters & press releases
Full-page color ad in the program book
Inclusion in the full page ad in the Newton Tab
Logo on the Society website and all social media outlets
Bronze Package
$1,000
This package includes:
Personalized street pole banner for the entire month of July
Your logo on all promotional fliers, posters & press releases
Full-page black & white ad in the program book
Logo on the Society website and all social media outlets
