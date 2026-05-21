Ledford Panthers Youth In Music And The Arts Inc

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Ledford Panthers Youth In Music And The Arts Inc

About this event

Ledford Festival of Bands 2026 Sponsorship Payment

140 Jesse Green Rd

High Point, NC 27265, USA

Whole Note Sponsor
$300
  • Full Page Color Ad (7.5 x 10) in Festival program, Winter and Spring Band Concert Programs.
  • Ad scrolling across board at our Spring Fundraising Dinner/Awards Night
  • Business listed as a Sponsor on the Band Facebook page and Instagram Page
  • Four VIP Passes (Each pass valid for festival entry & 1 free meal at concessions.)
  • Public Announcement of Sponsorship throughout Festival
  • 5’ x 7’ banner displayed on performance field
Half Note Sponsor
$225
  • Half Page Color  Ad (7.5 x 5)  in Festival program, Winter and Spring Band Concert Programs.
  • Ad scrolling across board at our Spring Fundraising Dinner/Awards Night
  • Business listed as a Sponsor on the Band Facebook page and Instagram page
  • Two VIP Passes (Each pass valid for festival entry & 1 free meal at concessions.)
  • Public Announcement of Sponsorship throughout Festival
  • 4’ x 6’ banner displayed on performance field
Quarter Note Sponsor
$150
  • Quarter Page Color Ad (3.75 x 5)  in Festival program, Winter and Spring Band Concert Programs.
  • Ad scrolling across board at Spring Fundraising Dinner/Awards Night
  • Business listed as a Sponsor on our Band Facebook page and Instagram page
  • Two VIP Passes (Each pass valid for festival entry & 1 free meal at concessions.)
  • Public Announcement of Sponsorship throughout Festival
  • 2’ x 3’ banner displayed on concourse
First Page Ad (First Page inside Cover Page)
$200

First Page Ad (First Page inside Cover Page) - Digital Program

Full Page Color Ad (7.5” x 10”)
$125
  • Full Page Color Ad (7.5” x 10”)
Half Page Color Ad (7.5” x 5”)
$75

Half Page Color Ad (7.5” x 5”)

Quarter Page Color Ad (3.75” x 5”)
$50

Quarter Page Color Ad (3.75” x 5”)

John Mauney Grand Championship Trophy
$100

John Mauney Grand Championship Trophy

(Quantity available for sponsorship: 2)


Charles Simpson Spirit Trophy
$100

Charles Simpson Spirit Trophy (1 Available)

Panther Pride Director’s Cup
$100

Panther Pride Director’s Cup (1 Available)

Class Placement Trophy
$65

Class Placement Trophy

(1st, 2nd, and 3rd in each class)

Quantity Available for purchase: 15 available for purchase

(5-1st, 5-2nd, and 5-3rd)

Please make sure you have filled out the Google Form to select which class you would like.

Caption Trophy
$50

Caption Trophy

(Music, Marching, General Effect, Percussion, Drum Major, Guard)

1st and 2nd in each caption(5 of each in each caption)

50 total trophies available for purchase


Please make sure you have filled out the Google Form to select which caption you would like.

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