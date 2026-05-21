Ledford Festival of Bands 2026 Sponsorship Payment

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First Page Ad (First Page inside Cover Page) - Digital Program
Half Page Color Ad (7.5” x 5”)
Quarter Page Color Ad (3.75” x 5”)
John Mauney Grand Championship Trophy
(Quantity available for sponsorship: 2)
Charles Simpson Spirit Trophy (1 Available)
Panther Pride Director’s Cup (1 Available)
Class Placement Trophy
(1st, 2nd, and 3rd in each class)
Quantity Available for purchase: 15 available for purchase
(5-1st, 5-2nd, and 5-3rd)
Please make sure you have filled out the Google Form to select which class you would like.
Caption Trophy
(Music, Marching, General Effect, Percussion, Drum Major, Guard)
1st and 2nd in each caption(5 of each in each caption)
50 total trophies available for purchase
Please make sure you have filled out the Google Form to select which caption you would like.
$
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