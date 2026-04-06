2026 Festival of Gardens May 16th & 17th

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Columbia, SC 29204
Your pass gives you full access to the gardens, educational booths, and art displayed throughout the tour on Saturday from 9:30am - 4:00pm and Sunday from 12:30pm - 4:00pm. You must redeem this pass at check in for a brochure-ticket that will allow you entrance to the gardens.
Please dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes, bring water, sunscreen, and a hat.
$
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