Hosted by

Centennial Elementary PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Festival of Lights | Silent Auction

Pick-up location

15130 Timber Forest Dr, Houston, TX 77044, USA

Camp Cho-Yeh item
Camp Cho-Yeh
$150

Starting bid

Bid for a Free Week at Camp Cho-Yeh!
Give your child the ultimate summer adventure with one complimentary week of Overnight Camp at Camp Cho-Yeh. This voucher is valid for a student entering 1st–5th grade in Fall 2026.
Camp Cho-Yeh is known for building confidence, friendships, and lifelong memories through exciting activities, faith-based leadership, and a safe, supportive environment.
A priceless experience for any young camper!

Sloomoo Institute Experience item
Sloomoo Institute Experience
$25

Starting bid

Sloomoo Institute – $200 Gift Card
Experience the wildly popular world of slime, sensory play, and immersive creativity at Sloomoo Institute! This package includes a $200 gift card that can be used toward admission, slime customization, merchandise, and more. Perfect for kids, tweens, and anyone who loves hands-on fun.

Kangas Gift Basket item
Kangas Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Kanga’s Indoor Playcenter – Atascocita Fun Pack
Treat your kids to hours of excitement at Kanga’s! This package includes 4 Entry Passes, a $20 Arcade Card, and additional surprise goodies to make the visit even more memorable. Perfect for birthdays, playdates, or a family fun day!

Chick-Fil-A Gift Basket item
Chick-Fil-A Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Astros Gift Basket item
Astros Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Kingwood Arts Academy (A) item
Kingwood Arts Academy (A)
$20

Starting bid

Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.

Kingwood Arts Academy (B)
Kingwood Arts Academy (B)
$20

Starting bid

Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.

Kingwood Arts Academy (C)
Kingwood Arts Academy (C)
$20

Starting bid

Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.

Kingwood Arts Academy (D)
Kingwood Arts Academy (D)
$20

Starting bid

Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.

Kingwood Arts Academy (E)
Kingwood Arts Academy (E)
$20

Starting bid

Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.

Kingwood Arts Academy (F)
Kingwood Arts Academy (F)
$20

Starting bid

Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.

Kingwood Arts Academy (G)
Kingwood Arts Academy (G)
$20

Starting bid

Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.

Kingwood Arts Academy (H)
Kingwood Arts Academy (H)
$20

Starting bid

Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.

Kingwood Arts Academy (I)
Kingwood Arts Academy (I)
$20

Starting bid

Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.

Kingwood Arts Academy (J)
Kingwood Arts Academy (J)
$20

Starting bid

Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.

Chicken N Pickle Holiday Party item
Chicken N Pickle Holiday Party
$25

Starting bid

Chicken N Pickle Holiday Party for 8 – Sip, Snack & Serve!

Celebrate the season with an unforgettable Holiday Party for 8 at Chicken N Pickle! Your group will enjoy:

Lounge Seating for 8
Hot Chocolate Bar for 8
Small Bites for 8
(1) Hour of Pickleball Play – Equipment Included

This experience is the perfect blend of cozy holiday vibes, delicious bites, and fast-paced fun on the courts! Whether you're gathering friends, family, or coworkers, this festive outing is sure to be a hit.

✨ Great for holiday celebrations
✨ No equipment needed—just bring your crew!
✨ Fun for all skill levels

