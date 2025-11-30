Festival of Lights | Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Bid for a Free Week at Camp Cho-Yeh!
Give your child the ultimate summer adventure with one complimentary week of Overnight Camp at Camp Cho-Yeh. This voucher is valid for a student entering 1st–5th grade in Fall 2026.
Camp Cho-Yeh is known for building confidence, friendships, and lifelong memories through exciting activities, faith-based leadership, and a safe, supportive environment.
A priceless experience for any young camper!
Starting bid
Sloomoo Institute – $200 Gift Card
Experience the wildly popular world of slime, sensory play, and immersive creativity at Sloomoo Institute! This package includes a $200 gift card that can be used toward admission, slime customization, merchandise, and more. Perfect for kids, tweens, and anyone who loves hands-on fun.
Starting bid
Kanga’s Indoor Playcenter – Atascocita Fun Pack
Treat your kids to hours of excitement at Kanga’s! This package includes 4 Entry Passes, a $20 Arcade Card, and additional surprise goodies to make the visit even more memorable. Perfect for birthdays, playdates, or a family fun day!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.
Starting bid
Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.
Starting bid
Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.
Starting bid
Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.
Starting bid
Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.
Starting bid
Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.
Starting bid
Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.
Starting bid
Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.
Starting bid
Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.
Starting bid
Four 30-Minute Weekly Music Sessions
Unlock the gift of music with four personalized 30-minute sessions, perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills. Sessions can be tailored to any age or musical interest, offering a flexible and enriching experience.
Starting bid
Celebrate the season with an unforgettable Holiday Party for 8 at Chicken N Pickle! Your group will enjoy:
- Lounge Seating for 8
- Hot Chocolate Bar for 8
- Small Bites for 8
- (1) Hour of Pickleball Play – Equipment Included
This experience is the perfect blend of cozy holiday vibes, delicious bites, and fast-paced fun on the courts! Whether you're gathering friends, family, or coworkers, this festive outing is sure to be a hit.
✨ Great for holiday celebrations
✨ No equipment needed—just bring your crew!
✨ Fun for all skill levels
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!