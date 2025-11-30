Festival of Lights | Silent Auction

Bid for a Free Week at Camp Cho-Yeh!

Give your child the ultimate summer adventure with one complimentary week of Overnight Camp at Camp Cho-Yeh. This voucher is valid for a student entering 1st–5th grade in Fall 2026.

Camp Cho-Yeh is known for building confidence, friendships, and lifelong memories through exciting activities, faith-based leadership, and a safe, supportive environment.

A priceless experience for any young camper!