Festival of Parties: "Brunch and Baseball Trivia"

Join us for "Brunch and Baseball Trivia," which is part of Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley's Festival of Parties fundraiser! 🎉





​Brunch will feature lox and bagels, overnight French toast, kugel, fruit, tuna salad, donuts, coffee and juice. Cost is $30 per person payable when you register.





Contact the Temple office at 623.977.3240 or [email protected] for more information. Hosts are Babara and David Rudzin. They can be reached at [email protected].





​We hope to see you there!





(Baseball image by FreePik)