Festival of Parties: "Tiny Bites of International Delights" Happy Hour

Join us for our "Tiny Bites of International Delights" Happy Hour from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, with appetizers from around the world, like mini tacos, mini knishas, wontons and cheese from various countries with wine included. This is part of the Festival of Parties fundraiser to raise money for Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley. Cost is $20 per person.





For more information, contact the Temple office at 623.977.3240 or [email protected].