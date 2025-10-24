Festival of Trees 2025 Online Auction

This set comes with 2 gorgeous porch pots and a matching wreath. The decor has hues of brown, bronze, cream, and sapphire blue. Fluffy owls peak out amidst bulbs and ribbon adding a touch of winter whimsy to this elegant set. Both the pots and wreath have timed battery powered lights. These pots measure 42"H x 21"W and the matching wreath is 21" wide. This set was professionally designed and created by Farrell's Lawn and Garden on behalf of the Bryan Community fund. This fund is the largest grant making fund within the foundation and supports a broad spectrum of community wide projects that enhance the quality of life in Williams County. This porch pot and wreath set is valued at $500+.