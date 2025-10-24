Festival of Trees 2025 Online Auction

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Starting bid
This 6' tall, slim, pre-lit with white lights tree is perfectly decorated in a gingerbread theme and comes with a rattan base. This tree was decorated by BHS Art students to benefit the ART Connects Us Project Fund. This fund is for the refurbuishment of the Arts & Education building. This tree has a value of $500+.
Starting bid
This 4' tall, pre-lit with white lights tree has been decorated with red Joy ornaments and accented with wood and cream colors by Tracy Koenig, Principal of St. Patrick's Catholic School. This tree also comes with a lovely knitted tree skirt. The Jerome J. Hartman Designated fund supports St. Patrick's Catholic School. The value of this tree is $300+.
Starting bid
This lightly flocked, 6'5" slim tree, pre-lit with white lights is decorated with velvet ribbons, ornaments, and coordinating brown, black, and cream colors. It was perfectly designed and executed by BHS Art students to support the BHS Welcome Home Scholarship Fund. This scholarship encourages BHS grads to return to Williams County after college by helping to pay off student loan debt. This tree has a value of $400+.
Starting bid
A 5' tall Nutcracker accompanies a 4' tall, pre-lit with white lights tree adorned with Nutcracker and plaid ribbons, mini nutcrackers, and of course a mouse king and ballet dancer ornament. Decorated by Amy Miller this tree benefits the Bryan Civic League Organizational Fund. This tree is valued at $750+.
Starting bid
This set comes with 2 gorgeous porch pots measuring 40"Hx29"W with a matching wreath, 27" wide. The decor has hues of soft natural green, blue, silver, and white frost. Giant pinecones and blueberries add winter elegance. These pots and wreath were professionally designed and created by Artisan Floral on behalf of the Bryan Community fund. This fund is the largest grant making fund within the foundation and supports a broad spectrum of community wide projects that enhance the quality of life in Williams County. This porch pot and wreath set is valued at $500+.
Starting bid
This 6' slim, pink, flocked, pre-lit tree has been magnificently decorated in bright and joyful pink and brown cowgirl decor by Carrie Zimmerman. It includes a rattan tree base and pink tulle tree skirt. This tree was decorated in support of the Williams County YMCA Endowment Fund. This is such a cute and fun tree sure to be loved by the cowgirl in your life! The value of this tree is $500+.
Starting bid
This 6' tall, premium Holly Jolly tree is pre-lit with white lights and has been professionally decorated from top to bottom in a neutral and delicate winter theme. Elegant ribbon and sweet woodland creatures adorn this lovely tree sponsored by A.R.T. and S&S Directional Boring. This tree benefits the Community Impact Project fund which invests in restoring historic downtown Bryan buildings.This tree is valued at $1,000+.
Starting bid
This premium Holly Jolly tree is 7' tall, flocked, pre-lit with warm white lights, and decorated in a variety of cardinal, holly, and plaid ribbons and ornaments. Cardinals are a symbol of hope, warmth, and perseverance, as they remain year-round in northern climates, making them a rare and cheerful sight during the winter months. Professionally decorated by the Holly Jolly Christmas Shop to benefit the Patterson Bryan Beautification Fund, this tree was sponsored by Bard Manufacturing and has a $1,000+ value.
Starting bid
This 4', pre-lit with white lights flocked tree was decorated in Bryan Golden Bear ornaments, ribbon, and lights. Perfect for a business or a sports enthusiast, this tree was decorated by the Bryan Athletic Boosters and several BHS students in support of the Bryan Youth Activities Fund, a fund that supports youth sports in Bryan, Ohio. This tree has a value of $200+.
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind wreath in traditional red, black, and white patterns with handmade mittens was perfectly decorated by Kris Lowe to benefit the Bryan Community Fund. The Bryan Community Fund is the largest grant making fund within the foundation and supports a broad spectrum of community wide projects that enhance the quality of life in Williams County. This wreath measures 27" wide and is truly priceless!
Starting bid
This premium Holly Jolly tree is 6' tall, pre-lit , and is decorated in a gorgeous array of Nativity and Christian themed ornaments, and has a lovely Amazing Grace ribbon throughout. Professionally decorated by the Holly Jolly Christmas Shop, the Amazing Grace themed tree benefits the Gotshall Family Christian Service Fund, a Field of Interest Fund that makes grants to support Christian programs and projects. This fund and tree are truly one of a kind. This tree has a value of $1,000+.
Starting bid
This 5' tall, Grinch green, curved, pre-lit tree is fun and festive. Even the Grinch will smile when he sees this tree! Decorated by Sheila Kos, the Grinch-mas tree benefits the Catherine Markey Anderson Library Fund which annually grants funding to the Williams County Public Library. This tree has a $250+ value.
Starting bid
This gorgeous oversized wreath in radiant red was professionally decorated by Michelle Kleinhen of Studio 17. Featuring layered red ribbon, bulbs, and berries, this wreath would be beautiful indoors or out and coordinates with the Radiant Red porch pots. This wreath measures 30", and benefits the Bryan Community Fund. The Bryan Community fund is the largest grant making fund within the foundation and supports a broad spectrum of community wide projects that enhance the quality of life in Williams County. This wreath is valued at $150.
Starting bid
These Radiant Red porch pots were professionally decorated by Michelle Kleinhen of Studio 17. Featuring layered red ribbon, birch stems, bulbs, and berries, this set would be beautiful indoors or out and coordinates with the Radiant Red wreath. These porch pots measure 43"H x 29"W and benefit the Bryan Community Fund. The Bryan Community fund is the largest grant making fund within the foundation and supports a broad spectrum of community wide projects that enhance the quality of life in Williams County. These porch pots are valued at $400+.
Starting bid
This 4'5" tall, pre-lit with white lights tree has been beautifully decorated in layers, of eucalyptus, natural elements, and navy blue accents by Jan Schumm and comes with a navy blue tree skirt and two decorative matching pieces. The Blue Whimsy tree benefits the BAF Community fund. The Bryan Community fund is the largest grant making fund within the foundation and supports a broad spectrum of community wide projects that enhance the quality of life in Williams County. This tree is valued at $250+.
Starting bid
This set comes with 2 gorgeous porch pots and a matching wreath. The decor has hues of brown, bronze, cream, and sapphire blue. Fluffy owls peak out amidst bulbs and ribbon adding a touch of winter whimsy to this elegant set. Both the pots and wreath have timed battery powered lights. These pots measure 42"H x 21"W and the matching wreath is 21" wide. This set was professionally designed and created by Farrell's Lawn and Garden on behalf of the Bryan Community fund. This fund is the largest grant making fund within the foundation and supports a broad spectrum of community wide projects that enhance the quality of life in Williams County. This porch pot and wreath set is valued at $500+.
Starting bid
This 4', pre-lit with white lights, flocked tree was decorated in Bryan Golden Bear ornaments, ribbon, and lights. Perfect for a business or a sports enthusiast, this tree was decorated by the Bryan Athletic Boosters and several BHS students in support of the Bryan Youth Activities Fund, a fund that supports youth sports in Bryan, Ohio. This tree has a value of $200+.
Starting bid
This trio of trees donated and decorated by the Pulaski Garden Club in honor of their 100th Anniversary is adorned in all natural and handmade elements including dried flowers, hand cut pinecones, buckeyes, beads, and commemorative ornaments. This lovely set is also complete with handmade seed bag tree skirts with large red ribbons. This set benefits the Boyd Moore Memorial Fund, a Field of Interest Fund providing grants in Williams County in support of agricultural programs, education, and resources. This trio of trees is priceless.
Starting bid
This premium Holly Jolly tree is 7' tall, slim, pre-lit with warm white lights, and decorated in a variety of sweet treats. From gingerbread to candy canes, cupcakes, and sprkinkles, this sweet tree is sure to make you smile. Professionally decorated by the Holly Jolly Christmas Shop to benefit the Bryan Community Fund, this tree was sponsored by Spangler Candy and has a $1,000+ value.
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