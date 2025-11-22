Festival of Trees 2025

Starting bid
Thriving youth create thriving communities. For over a decade, the AnnieRuth Foundation has empowered Northeast Florida’s young people with the skills, support, and exposure they need to succeed. This foundation has grown into a transformative program impacting thousands of households.
Established in 2012, the Foundation is a trusted community pillar known for developing leaders and helping students make informed career decisions. Our one-year, points-based summer internship program bridges the gap between aspiration and achievement through ten months of development followed by a six-week internship aligned with each student’s goals.
More than a program, the AnnieRuth Foundation is a lifeline for students who want to do better but haven’t always known how. Every opportunity offered is rooted in the belief that when young people are given tools and encouragement, they can transform their future and their community.
Your support won’t just fund a program, it fuels a movement; one that has changed classrooms, families, and entire communities, and is ready to do even more.
We chose the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) because it has a great networking system for veterans in need and veterans looking to put all their training/skills to work. The Wounded Warrior Project is the nation's leading veterans service organization, dedicated to the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured veterans and their families. Services include mental health support, career counseling and long-term rehabilitative care.
The WWP has helped me connect to some of the most amazing people that understand our situation and our conditions from the battlefield. I met Nicholas DiPalo by teaching his son martial arts at our studio. We became instant friends once we met and talked about some of our experiences.
The WWP enhances their experience and ensures the veteran receives the help and relief that is promised to them from their honorable service. It has many programs from mental health care and physical wellness to career counseling, benefits guidance, and peer support.
Their programs and services are designed to address the full picture of the lives of veterans, all at no cost to them. Because challenges are rarely isolated, they surround them with resources that strengthen every area of wellness — creating lasting impact for them and their family.
Care On Call Pediatrics chose to support I See You NICU because their mission speaks directly to the heart of what we value most—supporting families during their most vulnerable moments. As a pediatric and family house-call practice, we care for babies and children through every stage of life.
Families graduating from the NICU are often emotionally, physically, and financially stretched thin. Many parents are juggling appointments, health concerns, and the emotional weight of a NICU journey.
Their Cleaning in Action program provides professional deep cleanings at no cost to families, ensuring that NICU babies return to a safe, healthy home.
By bidding on our tree, you’re directly helping fund a deep-cleaned home for a NICU family transitioning from hospital to home. It gives exhausted parents one less thing to worry about and creates a clean environment for one of the tiniest and most vulnerable members of our community.
Turning Point USA is a non-profit organization that focuses on bringing core american values, such as patriotism back into american homes.
As a Club America chapter, we are the next generation of future public service members, congressmen/women and so much more.
By bidding on our tree, you will be empowering young men and women at Ponte Vedra High School to stand up for their beliefs and help us help them understand just what it means to be a citizen of this amazing country we call home.
Alpha-Omega Miracle Home is a faith-based, 501(c)(3) non-profit Florida corporation founded in 1997. Their housing program provides housing, support, and hope to single/expectant mothers, their children, and senior women.
Supportive services serve as a bridge that allows mothers to transition out of poverty. Senior women are given the opportunity to become surrogate grandmothers and mentors in a caring and collaborative environment. They also provide community services designed to help local families who are experiencing economic distress.
Unlockt is a program that provides non-medical, research-backed support for children, teens, and young adults with ADHD. We offer programs to help individuals improve focus, emotional regulation, and daily behavior, and also provide coaching and strategies for parents.
Our charity of choice is the Sapna Foundation (“Sapna” means dream in Hindi) founded by the link’s creator, Raghu Misra. Sapna helps people rediscover their strengths and pursue new opportunities during times of career transition, a mission grounded in lifting our community.
We are Nocatee residents Carey and Javonn Wright, owners of King of Pops Ponte Vedra. Our charity of choice is The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation supporting pediatric cancer.
Funding a charity like the Jay Fund provides researchers with the necessary resources and helps kids fighting cancer have the opportunity to live another day.
We’ve all been affected by someone battling cancer—whether it was family, a friend, or even a co-worker or neighbor. It’s important to give children a chance to grow and grow old.
The Jay Fund Foundation provides financial, emotional, and practical support. And as a community, we want to do as much as we can to give those kiddos their best chance.
Create that unexpected moment of happiness by supporting an organization that supports our community.
I chose the World Wildlife Foundation because its mission stood out to me since I’ve been introduced to it.
Since their founding in 1961, WWF has been committed to protecting nature and its resources. We understand that nature is our planet’s greatest asset, intrinsically linked to human survival — and that it needs our help. Their work to conserve biodiversity has never been more urgent.
As the world’s leading conservation organization—with offices on six continents and in nearly 100 countries—their global reach includes the world’s most critical forests, river systems, wetlands, savannas, and ocean habitats. By conserving these places and supporting sustainable livelihoods within them, we can keep the Earth in balance for people, wildlife, and the planet.
New Beauty Company Aesthetics chose to support Hadassah’s Hope because their mission reflects our values of compassion, dignity, and empowerment. Hadassah’s Hope is a Christian organization dedicated to reaching and restoring women in the adult entertainment industry through trauma-informed care, outreach, safe housing, and a transformative paid internship program.
Their work offers hope, healing, community, and long-term growth grounded in the life-changing love of Jesus. As women, we deeply connect with their mission, recognizing the universal need for safety, dignity, and genuine compassion. We admire how they meet women where they are and walk with them toward restoration, reminding us of the resilience and worth every woman carries.
Supporting Hadassah’s Hope means standing with an organization that provides practical help and true encouragement to those who need it most. By bidding on our tree, you’re not only receiving premium MedSpa services but also helping uplift women and bring meaningful change to our community.
I selected Daniel Kids as my charity because their mission speaks directly to my heart. For over 140 years, Daniel has been giving children in crisis a chance to feel safe, supported, and hopeful again.
As a single mom and someone who believes deeply in the power of stability and second chances, I’m inspired by the work they do to help kids rebuild their futures.
My tree is designed with a New Year’s theme, symbolizing fresh beginnings and brighter days ahead. Just like the New Year invites all of us to start again, this tree represents the new start Daniel Kids helps provide for children who need healing, guidance, and hope.
Your generosity helps create the fresh start these kids deserve, as the highest bid goes to Daniel Kids.
Thank you for bidding—and for helping us improve the odds for children who are ready for a new beginning.
Zany Du Designs along with the St. Johns County Silent Book Club have created this ACOTAR tree for the book lovers who enjoy reading fantasy and romance.
We chose 904WARD as our donation recipient because we believe reading and knowledge should be accessible. 904WARD places little free libraries around Jacksonville and keeps them stocked.
We love their mission and hope the winner of this tree feels the same way and feels joy that their money will go right back into the community. Merry Book-mas!
Noc’n Out Breast Cancer was chosen as our charity because their mission directly strengthens and supports families right here in our local community. Their commitment to providing financial assistance, emotional support, and hope to those navigating a breast cancer diagnosis truly resonates with our values. We admire how they ensure that no individual faces this journey alone, offering both practical help and heartfelt encouragement. By partnering with Noc’n Out Breast Cancer, we’re able to contribute to meaningful, local impact and stand behind an organization dedicated to changing lives.
