Festival of Trees 2025

Thriving youth create thriving communities. For over a decade, the AnnieRuth Foundation has empowered Northeast Florida’s young people with the skills, support, and exposure they need to succeed. This foundation has grown into a transformative program impacting thousands of households.

Established in 2012, the Foundation is a trusted community pillar known for developing leaders and helping students make informed career decisions. Our one-year, points-based summer internship program bridges the gap between aspiration and achievement through ten months of development followed by a six-week internship aligned with each student’s goals.

More than a program, the AnnieRuth Foundation is a lifeline for students who want to do better but haven’t always known how. Every opportunity offered is rooted in the belief that when young people are given tools and encouragement, they can transform their future and their community.

Your support won’t just fund a program, it fuels a movement; one that has changed classrooms, families, and entire communities, and is ready to do even more.