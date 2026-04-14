Festival of Trees Sponsor

Decorate a Christmas Tree with a theme of your choice.

Sponsors will set up their trees by 6:00 PM November 1st

We will provide signage and a tree number for bidding and voting purposes.

We will schedule a time for you to set up and decorate your tree on Saturday, October 31st, or Sunday, November 1st.

All winning trees must be taken down by November 20th at 5:00 PM. We will not remove winning trees on behalf of the winners.

Upon notification that they have won a tree, the winning bidder must submit payment via Zeffy or check within 24 hours. Failure to do so will result in forfeiture of the bid, and the tree will be awarded to the next highest bidder.

Trees must be a minimum of 6 feet tall and no taller than 6½ feet tall, excluding the tree topper.

Tree themes may not be vulgar, obscene, political, or otherwise inappropriate.