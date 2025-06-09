FESTIVAL PAZ MENTAL

Join us as a leading force for change and wellness in our community. Platinum Sponsors receive premium visibility and recognition, including: – Logo on the main event banner (high visibility) – Premium vendor booth location – Stage recognition during the event – Prominent social media features before and after the festival 💎 This level is perfect for brands that align with holistic values and want to be seen as champions of community health and empowerment. Your support directly funds logistics, materials, permits, and free healing services for underserved families.

Join us as a leading force for change and wellness in our community. Platinum Sponsors receive premium visibility and recognition, including: – Logo on the main event banner (high visibility) – Premium vendor booth location – Stage recognition during the event – Prominent social media features before and after the festival 💎 This level is perfect for brands that align with holistic values and want to be seen as champions of community health and empowerment. Your support directly funds logistics, materials, permits, and free healing services for underserved families.

More details...