FESTIVAL PAZ MENTAL

Support our mission as a Community Friend!
This contribution includes:
– Name mention on event materials and flyers
– Recognition on social media as a community supporter
💛 Ideal for individuals, families, or businesses who want to show love and support for mental health and community wellness—without needing a vendor space.
Your name will be part of something meaningful.
Silver Sponsor
$500
Be recognized as a valued event sponsor and community leader.
Silver Sponsor package includes:
– Logo on flyers and social media mentions as silver sponsor.
– Optional vendor table at the event (upon request)
✨ A great way to support the festival while also increasing your brand visibility in front of a wellness-driven audience.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Become a key partner in making this community wellness event possible.
Gold Sponsor benefits include:
– Logo on event signage and flyers
– Vendor booth space included
– Social media acknowledgment across platforms
🌟 This tier is ideal for businesses and organizations wanting strong community exposure and meaningful brand association with emotional healing, family wellness, and mental peace.
PLATINUM SPONSOR
$2,500
Join us as a leading force for change and wellness in our community.
Platinum Sponsors receive premium visibility and recognition, including:
– Logo on the main event banner (high visibility)
– Premium vendor booth location
– Stage recognition during the event
– Prominent social media features before and after the festival
💎 This level is perfect for brands that align with holistic values and want to be seen as champions of community health and empowerment. Your support directly funds logistics, materials, permits, and free healing services for underserved families.
