2026 Festival Sponsors

About this event
Sponsors will have a banner, a full-screen ad on our scrolling flatscreen, and a
perpetual ad in our bulletin.
Sponsors will have a banner, a half-screen ad on our scrolling flatscreen, and a two
year ad in our bulletin
Sponsors will have a banner, a quarter-screen ad on our scrolling flatscreen, and a one year ad in our bulletin.
Sponsors will have a banner, a quarter-screen ad on our scrolling flatscreen
Sponsors will have a banner
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!