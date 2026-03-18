Hosted by

Our Lady of Lebanon Cathedral

About this event

2026 Festival Sponsors

113 Remsen St

Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA

Corporate Gold
$5,000

Sponsors will have a banner, a full-screen ad on our scrolling flatscreen, and a

perpetual ad in our bulletin.

Corporate Silver
$3,000

Sponsors will have a banner, a half-screen ad on our scrolling flatscreen, and a two

year ad in our bulletin

Corporate Bronze
$2,000

Sponsors will have a banner, a quarter-screen ad on our scrolling flatscreen, and a  one year ad in our bulletin.

Individual Rose Gold
$1,500

Sponsors will have a banner, a quarter-screen ad on our scrolling flatscreen

Individual White
$1,000

Sponsors will have a banner

Donation
Pay what you can

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