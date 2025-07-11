Offered by

Suncoast Storytellers Inc.

Festival Sponsorship

CORNERSTONE SPONSOR item
CORNERSTONE SPONSOR
$5,000
Name listed in the festival program Name listed on the festival website Social Media Shout Out Logo displayed on the festival website Feature in Email Newsletters Ad Size in Festival Program: Full Page Logo prominently displayed on all marketing materials, signage Mention in all press releases and media communications Specific Named Workshop Sponsor Company banner at the main festival venue Opportunity to provide branded materials to all attendees Option to introduce keynote/featured storyteller
GOLD SPONSORSHIP item
GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$3,000
Name listed in the festival program Name listed on the festival website Social Media Shout Out Logo displayed on the festival website Feature in Email Newsletters Ad Size in Festival Program: Full Page Logo prominently displayed on all marketing materials, signage Mention in all press releases and media communications Specific Named Workshop Sponsor Company banner at the main festival venue Opportunity to provide branded materials to all attendees
SILVER SPONSORSHIP item
SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$1,500
Name listed in the festival program Name listed on the festival website Social Media Shout Out Logo displayed on the festival website Feature in Email Newsletters Ad Size in Festival Program: Half Page Logo prominently displayed on all marketing materials, signage
BRONZE SPONSORSHIP item
BRONZE SPONSORSHIP
$750
Name listed in the festival program Name listed on the festival website Social Media Shout Out Logo displayed on the festival website Feature in Email Newsletters Ad Size in Festival Program: Quarter Page
COMMUNITY PARTNER SPONSOR item
COMMUNITY PARTNER SPONSOR
$500
Name listed in the festival program Name listed on the festival website Social Media Shout Out
FESTIVAL FRIEND item
FESTIVAL FRIEND
$250
Name listed in the festival program

