Festival Sponsorship

Name listed in the festival program Name listed on the festival website Social Media Shout Out Logo displayed on the festival website Feature in Email Newsletters Ad Size in Festival Program: Full Page Logo prominently displayed on all marketing materials, signage Mention in all press releases and media communications Specific Named Workshop Sponsor Company banner at the main festival venue Opportunity to provide branded materials to all attendees Option to introduce keynote/featured storyteller

Name listed in the festival program Name listed on the festival website Social Media Shout Out Logo displayed on the festival website Feature in Email Newsletters Ad Size in Festival Program: Full Page Logo prominently displayed on all marketing materials, signage Mention in all press releases and media communications Specific Named Workshop Sponsor Company banner at the main festival venue Opportunity to provide branded materials to all attendees Option to introduce keynote/featured storyteller

More details...