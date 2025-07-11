Festival Sponsorship

Name listed in the festival program
Name listed on the festival website
Social Media Shout Out
Logo displayed on the festival website
Feature in Email Newsletters
Ad Size in Festival Program: Full Page
Logo prominently displayed on all marketing materials, signage
Mention in all press releases and media communications
Specific Named Workshop Sponsor
Company banner at the main festival venue
Opportunity to provide branded materials to all attendees
Option to introduce keynote/featured storyteller
Name listed in the festival program
Name listed on the festival website
Social Media Shout Out
Logo displayed on the festival website
Feature in Email Newsletters
Ad Size in Festival Program: Full Page
Logo prominently displayed on all marketing materials, signage
Mention in all press releases and media communications
Specific Named Workshop Sponsor
Company banner at the main festival venue
Opportunity to provide branded materials to all attendees
Option to introduce keynote/featured storyteller
GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$3,000
Name listed in the festival program
Name listed on the festival website
Social Media Shout Out
Logo displayed on the festival website
Feature in Email Newsletters
Ad Size in Festival Program: Full Page
Logo prominently displayed on all marketing materials, signage
Mention in all press releases and media communications
Specific Named Workshop Sponsor
Company banner at the main festival venue
Opportunity to provide branded materials to all attendees
Name listed in the festival program
Name listed on the festival website
Social Media Shout Out
Logo displayed on the festival website
Feature in Email Newsletters
Ad Size in Festival Program: Full Page
Logo prominently displayed on all marketing materials, signage
Mention in all press releases and media communications
Specific Named Workshop Sponsor
Company banner at the main festival venue
Opportunity to provide branded materials to all attendees
SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$1,500
Name listed in the festival program
Name listed on the festival website
Social Media Shout Out
Logo displayed on the festival website
Feature in Email Newsletters
Ad Size in Festival Program: Half Page
Logo prominently displayed on all marketing materials, signage
Name listed in the festival program
Name listed on the festival website
Social Media Shout Out
Logo displayed on the festival website
Feature in Email Newsletters
Ad Size in Festival Program: Half Page
Logo prominently displayed on all marketing materials, signage
BRONZE SPONSORSHIP
$750
Name listed in the festival program
Name listed on the festival website
Social Media Shout Out
Logo displayed on the festival website
Feature in Email Newsletters
Ad Size in Festival Program: Quarter Page
Name listed in the festival program
Name listed on the festival website
Social Media Shout Out
Logo displayed on the festival website
Feature in Email Newsletters
Ad Size in Festival Program: Quarter Page
COMMUNITY PARTNER SPONSOR
$500
Name listed in the festival program
Name listed on the festival website
Social Media Shout Out
Name listed in the festival program
Name listed on the festival website
Social Media Shout Out
FESTIVAL FRIEND
$250
Name listed in the festival program
Name listed in the festival program
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!