Festival Vendor

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About this event
Join us for the 5th Annual Last Call: End of Life Festival on October 10, 2026 at Eden Theological Seminary. Vendor spaces are open to organizations, businesses, artists, and community resources aligned with end-of-life education, planning, grief support, caregiving, and meaningful living.
Need help with setup? Add this option to have a 6-foot or 8-foot table, two chairs, and a white tablecloth provided for your vendor space. This add-on is designed to make setup simple and convenient so you can focus on connecting with attendees.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!