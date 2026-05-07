Last Call: An End of Life Festival

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Last Call: An End of Life Festival

About this event

Festival Vendor

475 E Lockwood Ave

St. Louis, MO 63119, USA

Space
$100

Join us for the 5th Annual Last Call: End of Life Festival on October 10, 2026 at Eden Theological Seminary. Vendor spaces are open to organizations, businesses, artists, and community resources aligned with end-of-life education, planning, grief support, caregiving, and meaningful living.

Extras
$50

Need help with setup? Add this option to have a 6-foot or 8-foot table, two chairs, and a white tablecloth provided for your vendor space. This add-on is designed to make setup simple and convenient so you can focus on connecting with attendees.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!