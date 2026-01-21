Gender Education Network Inc

Hosted by

Gender Education Network Inc

About this event

FestivALL 2026

234 N Sharon Amity Rd

Charlotte, NC 28211, USA

General Admission
$10

These tickets come with admission to the FestivALL and 5 game tickets.

General Admission for 4 bundle
$35

Discount bundle includes admission for four and a total of 20 game tickets.

Sponsorship level 1
$100

With this level you get:

free admission for 2

a group social media shout out

ability to place marketing materials on a community table.

Sponsorship level 2
$250

With this level you get:

free admission for 2

5 extra raffle tickets

group social media shout out

individual social media shout out

Sponsorship of a game table


Sponsorship level 3
$500

With the level you get:

free admission for 4

10 extra raffle tickets

group and individual social media shout outs

Sponsorship of a game table

Ability to share your organization with our attendees at the event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!