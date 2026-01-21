FestivALL 2026

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About this event
These tickets come with admission to the FestivALL and 5 game tickets.
Discount bundle includes admission for four and a total of 20 game tickets.
With this level you get:
free admission for 2
a group social media shout out
ability to place marketing materials on a community table.
With this level you get:
free admission for 2
5 extra raffle tickets
group social media shout out
individual social media shout out
Sponsorship of a game table
With the level you get:
free admission for 4
10 extra raffle tickets
group and individual social media shout outs
Sponsorship of a game table
Ability to share your organization with our attendees at the event
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