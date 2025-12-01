Festivals Sponsorship

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About this event
All Friends get recognition on our website.
Sponsor receives recognition on our website, recognition on our Facebook page, shout outs on all social media outlets.
Sponsor receives recognition on our website, Facebook Page and shout outs on social media outlets plus listing on all event posters (if applicable) and a link from your website.
Sponsor receives recognition on our website, Facebook Page and shout outs on social media outlets plus listing on all event posters (if applicable) and brochures & a link from your website. Your business/sponsorship will be mentioned in print advertising prior to events and your banner displayed at events.
*To receive listing on yearly rack cards, donations must be received on or before February 27, 2026 to make printing deadlines.
Sponsor will receive top billing on our website, Facebook Page and shout outs on social media plus listing on all event posters (if applicable) and brochures and a link from your website. Your business/sponsorship mentioned in print and radio advertising prior to events and a banner with your company displayed at events.
*To receive listing on yearly rack cards, donations must be received on or before February 27, 2026 to make printing deadlines.
Corporate partner receives free access (representation) to all festivals, allowing for a 10x10 (or comparable) tent and table with all business materials available to hand out to event attendees. Also, exclusive banner hung at every event, when appropriate, 4 complimentary tickets to Red, White & Blues VIP tent, 2 complimentary tickets for Harvest Moon Cemetery Tours (carriage rides in the cemetery) and recognition during all events.
Corporate partner receives top billing on our website, Facebook Page and shout outs on social media plus listing on all event posters (if applicable) and brochures and a link from your website. Your business/sponsorship mentioned in print and radio advertising prior to events.
*To receive listing on yearly rack cards, donations must be received on or before February 27, 2026 to make printing deadlines.
Corporate partner receives exclusive rights as "Presented by 'your business'" for the year (only one available annually), free access (representation) to all festivals, allowing for a 10x10 (or comparable) tent and table with all business materials available to hand out to event attendees. Also, exclusive banner hung at every event, when appropriate, 4 complimentary tickets to Red, White & Blues VIP tent, 2 complimentary tickets for Harvest Moon Cemetery Tours (carriage rides in the cemetery) and recognition during all events and your logo on all over-the-street banners for the festivals (5 in total).
Corporate partner receives top billing on our website, Facebook Page and shout outs on social media plus listing on all event posters (if applicable) and brochures and a link from your website. Your business/sponsorship mentioned in print and radio advertising prior to events.
*To receive listing on yearly rack cards, donations must be received on or before February 27, 2026 to make printing deadlines.
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