Legacy Peak PTA

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Legacy Peak PTA

About this event

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Festive Family Fun Event

8701 Wolf Valley Dr.

Colorado Springs, CO 80924, USA

General Admission ( Quantity is Per Seat)
Free

Free entry for all

First-come, first-served seating; no guarantee that your entire party size will be able to sit together

Still enjoy every activity, from gingerbread houses to hot cocoa


VIP Admission (Per Table)
$5

Price is per table.

Each table seats up to 6.

Want to guarantee your group sits together?

Reserve a VIP table and enjoy the event side by side with friends and family.

Gingerbread House Kit
$25

1 gingerbread house kit


Make sure to pre-order!

We'll only have limited quantity on hand the day of the event.

Create Your Own Beanie
$15

Tis the season to design your own beanie!


All sizes Adult (one size fits most) - assorted colors; first come first serve.


Choose from an assortment of patches and design your own custom beanie!

Cheese Pizza Slice (Lunch Only! 11AM Session)
$2

1 single slice of classic Cheese Pizza

Available only at the 2nd session!

Pepperoni Pizza Slice (Lunch only! 11AM Session)
$2

1 single slice of Pepperoni Pizza

Available only at the 2nd session

Whole Cheese Pizza (Lunch Only! 11AM Session)
$17

Full cheese pizza with 12 slices

Available only at the 2nd session

Whole Pepperoni Pizza (Lunch Only! 11AM Session)
$17

Full Pepperoni pizza with 12 slices

Available only at the 2nd Session

Bagel Breakfast Bar (AM session only)
$1

Price is per person

Includes 1 bagel per person (assorted flavors) +

Toppings (variety)

Donut
$1

Price is for 1 donut the day of the event.

Bottle of Water
$1
Classic Coca Cola
$1

12 oz can of Coke

Dr Pepper
$1

12oz can of Dr Pepper

Sprite
$1

12oz can of Sprite

Diet Coke
$1

12oz can of Diet Coke

Waterloo Sparkling Water - Lemon Lime
$1

Lemon Lime sparkling water 12 oz can

Waterloo Sparkling Water - Raspberry
$1

Raspberry sparkling water 12 oz can

Waterloo Sparkling Water - Blackberry
$1

Blackberry sparkling water 12 oz can

Honest Juice Box - Fruit Punch
$1

Kids juice box - Fruit Punch

Honest Juice Box - Grape
$1

Kids Juice Box - Grape

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