Festive Family Fun Event

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About this event
• Free entry for all
• First-come, first-served seating; no guarantee that your entire party size will be able to sit together
• Still enjoy every activity, from gingerbread houses to hot cocoa
Price is per table.
Each table seats up to 6.
Want to guarantee your group sits together?
Reserve a VIP table and enjoy the event side by side with friends and family.
1 gingerbread house kit
Make sure to pre-order!
We'll only have limited quantity on hand the day of the event.
Tis the season to design your own beanie!
All sizes Adult (one size fits most) - assorted colors; first come first serve.
Choose from an assortment of patches and design your own custom beanie!
1 single slice of classic Cheese Pizza
Available only at the 2nd session!
1 single slice of Pepperoni Pizza
Available only at the 2nd session
Full cheese pizza with 12 slices
Available only at the 2nd session
Full Pepperoni pizza with 12 slices
Available only at the 2nd Session
Price is per person
Includes 1 bagel per person (assorted flavors) +
Toppings (variety)
Price is for 1 donut the day of the event.
12 oz can of Coke
12oz can of Dr Pepper
12oz can of Sprite
12oz can of Diet Coke
Lemon Lime sparkling water 12 oz can
Raspberry sparkling water 12 oz can
Blackberry sparkling water 12 oz can
Kids juice box - Fruit Punch
Kids Juice Box - Grape
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