Festive Flicks - The Polar Express

Hosted by
About this event
Amarillo, TX 79106, USA
This ticket grants one person admission to the 1:00 showing of The Polar Express.
Doors open 30 minutes before the movie starts.
Show your ticket at the front desk for a discount on Discovery Center Admission.*
*Discount only valid day of the movie
This ticket grants one person admission to the 4:00 showing of The Polar Express.
Doors open 30 minutes before the movie starts.
Show your ticket at the front desk for a discount on Discovery Center Admission.*
*Discount only valid day of the movie
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!