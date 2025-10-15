eventClosed

Fet Gede Silent Auction

2372 St Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA

Original artwork by Sallie Ann Glassman item
$300

Immerse yourself in the tranquil beauty of the Louisiana bayou with this captivating original painting by Sallie Ann Glassman. This stunning piece features a majestic white egret poised amidst ancient cypress trees draped with Spanish moss, standing watch over shimmering, cool blue waters. The vibrant greens and golds of the distant foliage add a touch of warmth and depth, making this a truly peaceful and striking work. A timeless addition for any collector who appreciates nature-inspired art.

  • Artist: Sallie Ann Glassman
  • Dimensions: 3 ft x 2 ft (36" x 24")
  • Value: $1,000
Two Months of Improv Classes at NOSCA item
$80

Ready for a fun, creative way to upgrade your life? Win two months of weekly improv classes at the New Orleans School of Comedy Arts! Perfect for anyone looking to live more confidently, become a more charismatic communicator, and learn the techniques of long-form comedy. Membership also includes free entry to all NOSCA comedy shows and a pass to bring a friend to class twice per month.


Value: $194

Fireflies in Moonlight Painting item
$275

An enchanting and atmospheric work by New Orleans artist Jillian Gibson, "Fireflies in Moonlight" captures a magical, deep-woods scene. The painting features vibrant purple and black forms reminiscent of an abstract forest, set against a deep teal background. The artist uses a unique "paper and paint on canvas" technique, giving the striking upright forms a rich, textured quality. The piece is brought to life by a multitude of shimmering, circular highlights—the "fireflies" and "moonlight"—that appear to float and sparkle across the composition. A modern, dark blue frame perfectly complements the moody color palette.

  • Artist: Jillian Gibson
  • Medium: Paper and Paint on Canvas
  • Dimensions: 17" x 21" (Framed)
  • Value: $900
3-Month Membership to Downtown Fitness Center item
$35

Start your fitness journey with a 3-month membership to Downtown Fitness Center! Enjoy access to two convenient New Orleans locations (Canal Place and New Orleans Healing Center), state-of-the-art equipment, and a wide variety of classes. This package is perfect for anyone looking for a jumpstart on their health goals!


Value: $90

