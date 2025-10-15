Fet Gede Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Immerse yourself in the tranquil beauty of the Louisiana bayou with this captivating original painting by Sallie Ann Glassman. This stunning piece features a majestic white egret poised amidst ancient cypress trees draped with Spanish moss, standing watch over shimmering, cool blue waters. The vibrant greens and golds of the distant foliage add a touch of warmth and depth, making this a truly peaceful and striking work. A timeless addition for any collector who appreciates nature-inspired art.
Ready for a fun, creative way to upgrade your life? Win two months of weekly improv classes at the New Orleans School of Comedy Arts! Perfect for anyone looking to live more confidently, become a more charismatic communicator, and learn the techniques of long-form comedy. Membership also includes free entry to all NOSCA comedy shows and a pass to bring a friend to class twice per month.
Value: $194
An enchanting and atmospheric work by New Orleans artist Jillian Gibson, "Fireflies in Moonlight" captures a magical, deep-woods scene. The painting features vibrant purple and black forms reminiscent of an abstract forest, set against a deep teal background. The artist uses a unique "paper and paint on canvas" technique, giving the striking upright forms a rich, textured quality. The piece is brought to life by a multitude of shimmering, circular highlights—the "fireflies" and "moonlight"—that appear to float and sparkle across the composition. A modern, dark blue frame perfectly complements the moody color palette.
Start your fitness journey with a 3-month membership to Downtown Fitness Center! Enjoy access to two convenient New Orleans locations (Canal Place and New Orleans Healing Center), state-of-the-art equipment, and a wide variety of classes. This package is perfect for anyone looking for a jumpstart on their health goals!
Value: $90
