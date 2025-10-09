Hosted by
About this event
This package includes dinner for 6 and a night of playing Family Feud as a team.
This includes dinner and a night of viewing Family Feud.
Can’t attend? Survey says… support anyway! Thank you for supporting and keeping the feud fun alive!
Can’t attend? Survey says… support anyway! Thank you for supporting and keeping the feud fun alive!
Buy one 50/50 ticket for Feud Night Live!
Buy five 50/50 tickets for Feud Night Live at a valued price
Take a chance at winning one of our 10+ baskets
Take 5 chances at winning one of our 10+ baskets
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!