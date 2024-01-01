OTB101 RPR, Burnet, Saturday 3/9 1PM

OTB 101 will be offered at the Reveille Peak Ranch race venue on Saturday, March 9th, at 1PM.

OTB101 is needed to become a Level 2 Coach.

You must be registered as a coach in PitZone, with NICA membership fee paid and NICA participant waiver signed. The cost of the course is $25, which covers the Field Guide you will receive upon successful completion of the course. A Certificate of Completion will be uploaded into PitZone.





IMPORTANT: Prior to this in-person training, log into Pitzone and complete the required online portion of On-the-Bike Skills 101: Classroom.





Location:

RPR race venue; meet near the volunteer tent

https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1jvLJNB3nG0DPXI5LSQH3u_xMcx_YN5M&;femb=1&ll=30.79433249999999%2C-98.3491934&z=18





Bring all your riding gear and bike. We will be standing for much of the session so wear something comfortable. Bring flat pedals and comfortable shoes if you have that option.

The skills instruction will be approximately 3.5 hours beginning promptly at 1PM. Bring water and a snack.

The class will be led by Texas League Coach Supporter, Lynnette Wood

To reserve your spot, please sign up here on Zeffy.

Remember that space is limited and reservations in OTB 101 and OTB 201 are on a first come, first served basis.

Please email [email protected] with any questions.