ATHENA International Conference Cruise - Sea View Single Occ.

ATHENA International Sails the 7 C's

ATHENA International Conference Cruise January 2025


Adults Only  — 18 years +  — Valid Passport Required

If you would like to pay in full at registration, please add both a 20% ticket and an 80% ticket to your cart.


The ultimate go-to for relaxation and rejuvenation, our cabins stand out for the flexible furnishings, upgraded bathrooms with Roomy Rainshowers and sensory mood lighting, creating comfy quarters that are way more than just a place to crash. (190 sq ft.) 

Included: 

* $50 sailor loot per cabin

* $300 premium drink credit per cabin

* $500 ATHENA Conference Ticket GA 


* Single occupancy - From $2,232 pp

* 20% Deposit - Nonrefundable, Minimum purchase to secure your spot. Remaining 80% purchase due by September 10, 2024 

* To pay in full, add 20% ticket AND 80% ticket to your cart 


* To upgrade your General Admission ATHENA Conference Ticket to VIP, add the VIP upgrade to your cart 


Want to book a different room? 

[BOOK NOW]   Brilliant Suite - Double Occupancy - From $3,786 pp 

[BOOK NOW]   Brilliant Suite - Single Occupancy - From $6,882 pp 

[BOOK NOW]   Seriously Suite - Double Occupancy - From $3,399 pp 

[BOOK NOW]   Seriously Suite - Single Occupancy - From $6,108 pp 

[BOOK NOW]   Sea Terrace - Double Occupancy - From $1,601 pp 

[BOOK NOW]   Sea Terrace - Single Occupancy - From $2,512 pp 


If you are interested in 3 or 4 Sailors in a cabin, contact [email protected] 

