December 1: 4-6PM 2nd Family Game Night RSVP/Pizza

Hello Families,





We are having a second annual Family Game Night from December 1 from 4PM to 6PM. Thank you to Shaurya's family for organizing this! This is an RSVP form which will also let us get cheese pizza for those that want to eat during the event.





-Shipra and Nakul will bring lots and lots of games to the event, but if you have a particular favorite game you want to play/share, then you may bring it.

-This is NOT a drop-off event. A parent is expected to come, stay and play.

-For your convenience, we will be offering pizza, popcorn, fruit, and drink for sale.

-The pizza will be ordered from Pizza Hut. They do have a GF option.

-Students need to be engaged in playing games. There will not be running around in the gym or the school. Unfortunately, those that can't meet this expectation will be asked to leave early.





We hope you will participate!





Orders need to be in by Thursday evening (November 30), the day before, no orders on Friday.





Thank you,

Your MFA Team