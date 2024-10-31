FFACT Annual Destination Online Raffle - Daytona Beach Getaway!

This is a trip for two to the Daytona Inn Beach Resort in the heart of Daytona Beach. The trip includes a 3 night stay, roundtrip airfare from Bradley International Airport or Tweed New Haven Airport, and CT-based airport limousine transportation to/from airport provided by Liberty Limousine.
MAXIMUM 0F 100 tickets available.
11 sold prior to establishing this raffle link.
Tickets available on a first come, first serve basis through December 29th, 2024.
The drawing will take place on December 30th, 2024.
The winner will be notified by phone/email on December 31st, 2024.
Destination link: https://www.airbnb.com/hosting/listings/editor/762390384098022877/details/custom-link
This is a DONATION raffle.
