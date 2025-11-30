PRCA FFA Adult Spelling Bee Fundraiser

About this event
Each ticket includes a steak dinner, dessert, DJ entertainment, and a lively auction
FREE entry into the competition! Includes steak dinner, dessert, DJ entertainment, and a lively auction. Prizes await the top three word-wranglers.
Sponsor recognition at entrance of event, company acknowledgement during event, company logo pre-event marketing, social media attention.
Company acknowledgement during event, company logo pre-event marketing, social media attention.
Company acknowledgement during event, social media attention.
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