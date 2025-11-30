Pleasant Ridge Christian Academy

Hosted by

Pleasant Ridge Christian Academy

About this event

PRCA FFA Adult Spelling Bee Fundraiser

361 N 10th St

Defuniak Springs, FL 32433, USA

General Admission
$25

Each ticket includes a steak dinner, dessert, DJ entertainment, and a lively auction

Speller Admission
$25

FREE entry into the competition! Includes steak dinner, dessert, DJ entertainment, and a lively auction. Prizes await the top three word-wranglers.

Gold Sponsorship
$250

Sponsor recognition at entrance of event, company acknowledgement during event, company logo pre-event marketing, social media attention.

Silver Sponsorship
$200

Company acknowledgement during event, company logo pre-event marketing, social media attention.

Bronze Sponsorship
$150

Company acknowledgement during event, social media attention.

Add a donation for Pleasant Ridge Christian Academy

$

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