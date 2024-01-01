The Ghostlight Stage Company Presents: Ken Ludwig's "Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood"

Packed with thrills, romance, laughter, and immortal characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian, Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood tells the enduring story of a hero of the people who takes on the ruthless powers that be. So get ready to duck a quarterstaff or two – you won’t want to miss a moment of the swashbuckling fun!





Join The Ghostlight Stage Company for this FREE outdoor production the whole family can enjoy! You don't want to miss this high quality theatrical production in your local public park!





Cast & Creative Team:

Director: Aiden Dalton





Producing Artistic Director: Alyssa Batsakis





Fight / Intimacy Director: Gina Cerimele-Mechley





Costume Designer: Eliana Batsakis





Stage Manager: Amanda Rearick





Cast: LeVane Harrington, Julia Kempf, Samuel Martini, Daria Harrison, Christian Hall, Gunnar Shoemake, Aidan McCracken, Peyton Wright, Liam Dalton





Performance will run approximately 2 hours, including a 10 minute intermission.





Seating is first come first serve, whether you have a ticket or not. The only assigned seats that will be reserved ahead are those in ADA wheelchair accessible section or the ASL Interpretation viewing section. If you would like to be seated in one of these sections let us know in the accomodation line of your order.





Be sure to bring a blanket or lawn chairs to sit on the lawn of the park and view the performance, and get there early to get a good seat. Setting up a picnic to enjoy with your family/friends is also welcome. No alcohol is permitted at the park.





There will be other family-friendly activities like face painting and archery lessons available one hour ahead of each performance.





The May 18th 7pm performance will be ASL Translated by GhostLight Artistic Interpreting .





This performance is supported by the generosity of community contributions to the annual ArtsWave Campaign , the region’s primary source for arts funding.





About The Ghostlight Stage Company:





The Ghostlight Stage Company is a nonprofit arts organization and professional theater company in the Greater Cincinnati area. The Ghostlight Stage Company is just as the name suggests. Similarly to how a ghost light in a theater is a constant reliable source of light at all times regardless of if the theater is open or not, we hope to be that for our community of artists and our patrons alike. With a commitment of always hiring 80% of all teams for any given project to be made up of local Greater Cincinnati professional artists, we are a company for the community BY the community.





We believe in accessible, affordable art for all to enjoy, mentoring and fostering young talent, unique community-engaging art experiences and theatrical productions with inclusive storytelling ranging from reinventing old classics for the modern audience to cutting edge new works.





As a professional theater, all of our actors, crew and creative team working on our production are paid fair professional wages for their time and talent. Donations towards The Ghostlight Stage Company help to employ future talent and allow high quality experiences like this to be accessible to the community at affordable pricing.