New York City Charter School of the Arts
Piano Recital featuring Dr. Geoffrey Kiorpes in Concert | Showcasing African American Composers for the Benefit of CSA!

130 W 30th St, New York, NY 10001, USA

You are cordially invited to a musical evening aimed at raising funds to enrich the arts education of students at the New York City Charter School of the Arts.

Dr. Geoffrey Kiorpes (Dr. K), co-founder, Artistic Director, and piano instructor at the school, will host a benefit piano recital featuring compositions by notable African-American composers. This special event will take place at New York City's Beit Simchat Synagogue on April 4th at 7:00pm.

The program will showcase works by esteemed composers such as John W. WorkRoger DickersonNathaniel Dett, George Walker, Adolphus Hailstork, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and Noah Ryder & Don Byron, celebrating their impactful contributions to music.

Dr. K's presentation is a culmination of extensive research into the lives and compositions of these often overlooked artists. Recognizing the relevance of their narratives in today's world, Dr. K aims to reintroduce their masterpieces to audiences. 

This recital in New York City serves as a fundraising endeavor for the City School of the Arts. The proceeds will support the enhancement of arts programs, including the refurbishment of the piano lab, the annual all-school musical production, and the acquisition of essential supplies for the core arts curriculum. To secure a seat at Congregation Beit Simchat Torah located at 130 W 30th Street, a minimum donation of $20 is required.

We encourage you to contribute to the advancement of arts education at CSA. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed to ensure participation from all supporters.

