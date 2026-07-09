FFE PTO Spirit Store

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Cream-colored NEXT LEVEL Youth Cotton T-Shirt featuring a cartoon falcon cruising in a convertible car through the desert. Pre-Shrunk, Tear Away Label
Cream-colored NEXT LEVEL Cotton T-Shirt featuring a cartoon falcon cruising in a convertible car through the desert.
Maroon colored NEXT LEVEL Youth Cotton T-Shirt featuring FALCONS scripty in gold and white with a falcon in the middle. Pre-Shrunk, Tear Away Label
Maroon colored NEXT LEVEL Adult Cotton T-Shirt featuring FALCONS scripty in gold and white with a falcon in the middle. Pre-Shrunk, Tear Away Label
Dark Heather Gray NEXT LEVEL Youth Cotton/Poly Blend T-Shirt featuring a Maroon and Gold Falcon Profile with Finley Farms Elementary Falcons and paint splatter. Pre-Shrunk, tear away label.
Dark Heather Gray NEXT LEVEL Adult Cotton/Poly Blend T-Shirt featuring a Maroon and Gold Falcon Profile with Finley Farms Elementary Falcons and paint splatter. Pre-Shrunk, tear away label.
This Black Youth Crew neck shirt is a Next Level brand polyblend (cotton/polyester) tee featuring gold FEE lettering.
This Black Adult Crew neck shirt is a Next Level brand polyblend (cotton/polyester) tee featuring gold FEE lettering.
This Black Adult V-Neck shirt is a BELLA + CANVAS brand polyblend (cotton/polyester) tee featuring gold FEE lettering.
This heathered maroon youth crew neck shirt is a Triblend Bella + Canvas T-shirt featuring gold FFE lettering.
This Maroon Adult crew neck shirt is a Triblend Bella + Canvas T-shirt featuring gold FFE lettering. Please note that this shirt is actually a darker, solid maroon. This is different than the youth shirt
This black Next Level polyblend t-shirt features a unique yellow falcon graphic in the desert.
This yellow Bella + Canvas triblend t-shirt features a unique black falcon graphic in the desert.
This shirt is only available to PTO Members. By purchasing, you agree to become a member if you are not one already. Bella + Canvas Triblend in maroon. Pre-shrunk, unisex sizing, tear-away label.
This Next Level Cotton T-Shirt features the RISE Expectations of Finley Farms Elementary. Available in Maroon w/ Gold lettering or Gold w/ Maroon lettering. Adult and Youth Sizes.
LAST CHANCE - Extras from pre-sale on hand - get yours now before its really too late! State Forty Eight x FFE Collaboration shirt Women's Fit Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt Maroon Falcon RISE (WHITE tag)
LAST CHANCE - Extras from pre-sale now on hand - get yours now before its really too late! State Forty Eight x FFE Collaboration shirt! Adult Unisex Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt Maroon Falcon RISE (GRAY tag)
LAST CHANCE - Extras from pre-sale on hand - get yours now before its really too late! State Forty Eight x FFE Collaboration Crew neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt Maroon Falcon RISE
40 ounce capacity - 8 Hours Hot - 24 Hours Cold - Double Wall Stainless Steel - Laser Etched - Vacuum Insulated!
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