A cartoon eagle mascot wearing an "FFE" shirt stands in the foreground against a yellow background with "FFE PTO SPIRIT STORE" text.
Finley Farms Elementary PTO

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Finley Farms Elementary PTO

About this shop

FFE PTO Spirit Store

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Convertible Falcon - Youth item
Convertible Falcon - Youth
$15

Cream-colored NEXT LEVEL Youth Cotton T-Shirt featuring a cartoon falcon cruising in a convertible car through the desert. Pre-Shrunk, Tear Away Label

Convertible Falcon - Adult item
Convertible Falcon - Adult
$20

Cream-colored NEXT LEVEL Cotton T-Shirt featuring a cartoon falcon cruising in a convertible car through the desert.

Maroon Falcons - Youth item
Maroon Falcons - Youth
$15

Maroon colored NEXT LEVEL Youth Cotton T-Shirt featuring FALCONS scripty in gold and white with a falcon in the middle. Pre-Shrunk, Tear Away Label

Maroon Falcons - Adult item
Maroon Falcons - Adult
$20

Maroon colored NEXT LEVEL Adult Cotton T-Shirt featuring FALCONS scripty in gold and white with a falcon in the middle. Pre-Shrunk, Tear Away Label

Gray Falcon Profile - Youth item
Gray Falcon Profile - Youth
$15

Dark Heather Gray NEXT LEVEL Youth Cotton/Poly Blend T-Shirt featuring a Maroon and Gold Falcon Profile with Finley Farms Elementary Falcons and paint splatter. Pre-Shrunk, tear away label.

Gray Falcon Profile - Adult item
Gray Falcon Profile - Adult
$20

Dark Heather Gray NEXT LEVEL Adult Cotton/Poly Blend T-Shirt featuring a Maroon and Gold Falcon Profile with Finley Farms Elementary Falcons and paint splatter. Pre-Shrunk, tear away label.

Black FFE - Youth item
Black FFE - Youth
$15

This Black Youth Crew neck shirt is a Next Level brand polyblend (cotton/polyester) tee featuring gold FEE lettering.

Black FFE - Adult item
Black FFE - Adult
$20

This Black Adult Crew neck shirt is a Next Level brand polyblend (cotton/polyester) tee featuring gold FEE lettering.

Black FFE - Adult V-Neck item
Black FFE - Adult V-Neck
$20

This Black Adult V-Neck shirt is a BELLA + CANVAS brand polyblend (cotton/polyester) tee featuring gold FEE lettering.

Heathered Maroon FFE - Youth item
Heathered Maroon FFE - Youth
$15

This heathered maroon youth crew neck shirt is a Triblend Bella + Canvas T-shirt featuring gold FFE lettering.

Solid Maroon FFE - Adult item
Solid Maroon FFE - Adult
$20

This Maroon Adult crew neck shirt is a Triblend Bella + Canvas T-shirt featuring gold FFE lettering. Please note that this shirt is actually a darker, solid maroon. This is different than the youth shirt

Black Desert Falcon - Youth item
Black Desert Falcon - Youth
$15

This black Next Level polyblend t-shirt features a unique yellow falcon graphic in the desert.

Yellow Desert Falcon - Youth item
Yellow Desert Falcon - Youth
$15

This yellow Bella + Canvas triblend t-shirt features a unique black falcon graphic in the desert.

2025 PTO Shirt *PTO Members Only* item
2025 PTO Shirt *PTO Members Only*
$20

This shirt is only available to PTO Members. By purchasing, you agree to become a member if you are not one already. Bella + Canvas Triblend in maroon. Pre-shrunk, unisex sizing, tear-away label.

Falcon Pride - LAST CHANCE item
Falcon Pride - LAST CHANCE item
Falcon Pride - LAST CHANCE
$5

This Next Level Cotton T-Shirt features the RISE Expectations of Finley Farms Elementary. Available in Maroon w/ Gold lettering or Gold w/ Maroon lettering. Adult and Youth Sizes.

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State Forty Eight x FFE - Maroon Women's Crew Neck item
State Forty Eight x FFE - Maroon Women's Crew Neck
$30

LAST CHANCE - Extras from pre-sale on hand - get yours now before its really too late! State Forty Eight x FFE Collaboration shirt Women's Fit Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt Maroon Falcon RISE (WHITE tag)

State Forty Eight x FFE - Maroon Adult Unisex Crew Neck item
State Forty Eight x FFE - Maroon Adult Unisex Crew Neck
$30

LAST CHANCE - Extras from pre-sale now on hand - get yours now before its really too late! State Forty Eight x FFE Collaboration shirt! Adult Unisex Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt Maroon Falcon RISE (GRAY tag)

State Forty Eight x FFE - Maroon Youth Crew Neck item
State Forty Eight x FFE - Maroon Youth Crew Neck
$30

LAST CHANCE - Extras from pre-sale on hand - get yours now before its really too late! State Forty Eight x FFE Collaboration Crew neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt Maroon Falcon RISE

FFE Spirit Bracelet
$5
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40 Oz. Insulated Water Bottle item
40 Oz. Insulated Water Bottle
$10

40 ounce capacity - 8 Hours Hot - 24 Hours Cold - Double Wall Stainless Steel - Laser Etched - Vacuum Insulated!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!