Hoops for Hope Basketball and Life Skills Camp

Welcome to the Hoops for Hope Challenge, where young athletes from ages 8-18 come together to sharpen their skills, learn from the best, and have a blast on the basketball court! This thrilling week-long camp, hosted by The Village It Takes, Inc., is held from June 24-29 at Effingham County Middle School and is the perfect way to kick off your summer.









Train with Basketball Legends: Dive into training sessions led by Matthew "Showbiz" Jackson, a 20-year veteran of the Harlem Globetrotters, known for his dynamic play and engaging coaching style. Alongside him, other former professional basketball legends will bring their expertise to the court, offering an unparalleled coaching experience. Whether you're working on your first dribble or mastering the three-pointer, our coaches are here to elevate your game.





More Than Just Basketball: Our camp goes beyond athletic training. Participants engage in daily life skills workshops covering leadership, teamwork, resilience, and financial literacy. These workshops are designed to empower young athletes to succeed both on and off the court.





Community Spirit and Engagement: It’s not just about playing games; it’s about building a community. Participate in activities that strengthen bonds, give back through community service projects, and create lasting friendships.





Tournament Thrills: The week culminates in a high-energy basketball tournament where you can showcase your skills. Compete in fun and competitive games, apply what you’ve learned throughout the week, and perhaps even take home some prizes.





Fundraising Fun: Join us for a tailgate-style fundraiser alongside the tournament. This event features delicious food, exciting games, and engaging activities for all ages. All proceeds will support our ongoing community initiatives, including a significant back-to-school giveaway. Every basket helps!





