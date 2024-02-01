PLEASE TAKE CARE TO CHOOSE CORRECTLY BETWEEN STUDENT OR ADULT ! Please read below and Print for your reference.

This is the Registration and Payment page. There are 2 ways to begin your journey to Greece. PLEASE CLICK More details below...

1. Trip Deposit to Register:

Register by making a deposit of $300 and opening an individual campaign to begin raising support for the remaining $3,250 towards your trip. In the Campaign Target enter $3,550 which represents the total amount for the cost of the trip. Your Web Page will account for the $300 paid towards your funds and will show $3,250 still due. Every time you receive funds, there will be an online "thermometer" that will show how much remains for supporters to fund you and the team.

2. Trip Complete Payment:

If you choose to do so, you may pay the Full Amount of $3,550 and you will have completed securing your reservation with us to go to Greece 2024! In the Campaign Target enter $3,550 which represents the total amount for the cost of the trip. To help others with their campaign funds you may encourage people to support this trip by sending our link to the General Campaign or Individual Campaigns.

Payment may be made through this donation and registration webpage or by check written out to "Inspearnations Inc". The option to mail a check will appear for amounts over $1,000 which will include our mailing address.





All donations are tax-deductible and will go to support continuing the furtherance of the gospel of Jesus Christ, the education of Biblical and World historical truths and for purposes of hearing God for ourselves and others. Inspearnations Inc. is a 501c3 Non-Profit with a Public Charity Status 170(b)(1)(A)(vi). Any extra funds received will go towards future trip scholarships, to support like-minded ministries and administrative costs.

COST OF TRIP: The price of the trip is $3,550 which includes everything described on the website itinerary. To reserve your spot, it is required that you register by filling out your information and with a $300 deposit not later than February 1, 2024, in an effort to keep the cost of the trip more affordable and reserve our travel arrangements. The payment schedule is $1,000 due by March 15, 2023, $1,000 due by May 10, 2024 and the remaining balance of $1,250 due no later than August 20, 2024.

ABOUT ZEFFY OUR PAYMENT PLATFORM: In order for the full donation to be kept without payment surcharges going to major payment platforms, Inspearnations Inc. uses Zeffy a Nonprofit organization for Nonprofit organizations. There is zero cost to us and to the donators. If you are in the position to support Zeffy with a donation you may choose to do so in the amount that you see fit. When you arrive to the place to choose a % to pay open the drop down list and choose the appropriate amount from Zero to what you feel led to donate.

INCLUDED IN THE PRICE: Round trip airfare, taxes, gratuities, quality motor coaches, hand-picked first-class hotels, Christian guided sightseeing, entrance fees to sites visited, buffet breakfasts and lunch/dinner daily and what is denoted in trip itinerary.

NOT INCLUDED: 1) Optional travel insurance, 2) miscellaneous fees such as individual transfers, passport issuances, laundry, beverages outside of the designated itinerary, 3) meals not listed as included in itinerary, 4) excess baggage and items of a personal nature, 5) fuel surcharges which may be imposed by airlines and other suppliers. If applicable, fuel surcharges will be paid by the passengers, 6) any increase in taxes and/or fees imposed after the publishing of this site, 7) any change in price in the event of significant currency or inflation fluctuations.

CANCELLATION FEES: All registration deposits are non-refundable. Inspearnations Ministry must receive all cancellation requests in writing. It is the responsibility of the individual traveling to raise support or make a personal contribution for the entire cost of the trip. Please note: Payments for mission trips are charitable contributions. The funds collected are non refundable if an individual chooses not to go on the trip. No-shows or cancellations after registration receive no refund whatsoever.