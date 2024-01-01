Dine with the Dinosaurs 2024

BUY TICKETS NOW!

For our signature event Dine with the Dinosaurs





Join us for an evening fundraiser, Dine with the Dinosaurs, to support our education programs. There will be great food and fun while we celebrate in JMDC's Museum of Discoveries.





We'll have a Silent Auction to support the expansion of museum exhibits for schools and families. There are many great items for you to bid on. Be sure to be prepared to win your bid and take your item home.





JMDC offers over a dozen different programs for Schools to bring their students to. Weekends we are open for families to enjoy our museum exhibits. Each program has a unique venue here at the JMDC 82 acre campus. There are plans to expand many of the venues to meet the increased demand by our visiting schools and families. Funds are needed to meet these goals. Your support will help us meet our goals.





Dress is casual, dress for the evening weather. We'll be dining 'al fresco' in the Sunken Garden. Wear comfortable clothing for walking to explore the gardens. Closed toe flat shoes (sneakers) are recommended, please do not wear heels.