Florida Blue Key Inc

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Florida Blue Key Inc

About this raffle

FFLPxBOM Strides for Hunger Raffle 2026

Yoga Pod 3 Class Pack ($75 Value)
$5
Caitlyn Cacioppo Photography
$5

Two Bits Package (Value of $500) - Fall 2026


This Package Includes:

Individual and Group Photos
75 Minute Photography Session

40 Digital Images

Cantina Añejo Table
$5
Danny Wuerffel Autographed Gators Mini Helmet
$5
Dossier Fragrance Bundle
$5

Bundle of Dossier Fragrances: Ambery Cherry, Ambery Saffron, It Factor, Dulce Flor, Airy Linens, Lost American ($300 value)

Tanologist Products Bundle
$5

Tanologist Products Bundle ($60 value) includes:

  • Tanologist Hydrating Daily Glow Body Lotion
  • Tanologist Self Tan Airbrush Mist
  • Tanologist Self Tan Face Mist
  • Tanologist Self Tan Drops
Tan-Luxe Products Bundle
$5

Tan-Luxe Products Bundle ($175 value) includes:

  • Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
  • Tan-Luxe The Water Hydrating Self-Tan Water
  • Tan-Luxe Express Mousse
Honey Nitro Gift Card
$5

3 Gift Cards for any Matcha, Chai, or Coffee

Fit AF 2 Weeks Free Pilates
$5

2 Weeks of Unlimited Free Pilates at Fit AF

Dillards Fragrance Basket
$5

Basket of Fragrances from Dillards (Value of $250)

Aerie Tote Bag
$5

Tote Bags from Aerie

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