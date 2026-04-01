FFLPxBOM Strides for Hunger Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Two Bits Package (Value of $500) - Fall 2026
This Package Includes:
Individual and Group Photos
75 Minute Photography Session
40 Digital Images
Bundle of Dossier Fragrances: Ambery Cherry, Ambery Saffron, It Factor, Dulce Flor, Airy Linens, Lost American ($300 value)
Tanologist Products Bundle ($60 value) includes:
Tan-Luxe Products Bundle ($175 value) includes:
3 Gift Cards for any Matcha, Chai, or Coffee
2 Weeks of Unlimited Free Pilates at Fit AF
Basket of Fragrances from Dillards (Value of $250)
Tote Bags from Aerie
$
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