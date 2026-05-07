FHA Co-op 2026-2027

About this event
This covers the 1st child's annual registration
This covers annual registration per additional children in the family.
This covers the yearly supplies per student
This covers co-op classes for the family, paid monthly
This covers the entire year, Aug - May for co-op classes. DO NOT PAY THIS AND MONTHLY TUTION!
This option should only be used when absolutely necessary and approved by FHA admin. This fee covers one semester of drop-off privileges for all children in your family.
$
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