Family Homeschool Alliance inc.

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Family Homeschool Alliance inc.

About this event

FHA Co-op 2026-2027

Co-op Registration: 1st Child
$40

This covers the 1st child's annual registration

Co-op Registration: Additional Children
$15

This covers annual registration per additional children in the family.

Co-op Annual Supply Fee
$30

This covers the yearly supplies per student

Co-op Monthly Tuition
$45

This covers co-op classes for the family, paid monthly

Co-op Annual Tuition
$425

This covers the entire year, Aug - May for co-op classes. DO NOT PAY THIS AND MONTHLY TUTION!

Drop-off
$60

This option should only be used when absolutely necessary and approved by FHA admin. This fee covers one semester of drop-off privileges for all children in your family.

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