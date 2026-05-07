Family Homeschool Alliance inc.

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Family Homeschool Alliance inc.

About this event

FHA Hybrid 2026-2027

Hybrid Registration - Annual
$175

This covers hybrid registration per child.

Preschool-2nd Grade Half Day - Monthly
$100

This covers half day for Preschool through 2nd grade. Please select if you come one day or two.

Preschool-2nd Grade Full Day - Monthly
$200

This covers the full day for Preschool through 2nd grade. Please select if you come one day or two.

Famous People Craftory 3rd-5th - Monthly
$75

This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.

Stories & Language: Learning Through Lit. 3rd-5th - Monthly
$75

This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.

Science of Living Things: Elementary 3rd-6th - Monthly
$75

This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.

Nourished: Food & Health 3rd-7th - Monthly
$75

This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.

Art History 3rd-8th - Monthly
$75

This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.

Sports & Strength Training 3rd-8th - Monthly
$75

This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.

Math Clinic 3rd-12th - Monthly
$75

This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.

Robotics: Build Your Own Robot 5th-8th - Monthly
$75

This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.

Technical Drawing 5th-12th - Monthly
$75

This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.

Literature & Composition 6th-8th - Monthly
$75

This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.

Innovation, Influence & Historical Impact 6th-12th - Monthly
$75

This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.

Science of Living Things: Middle School 7th-8th - Monthly
$75

This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.

First Aid 7th-12th - Monthly
$75

This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.

Earth Science 8th-12th - Monthly
$75

This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.

Economics/Personal Finance 8th-12th - Monthly
$75

This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.

English Lit. & Comp. 1 8th-12th - Monthly
$75

This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.

Yearbook 8th-12th - Monthly
$75

This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.

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