FHA Hybrid 2026-2027

About this event
This covers hybrid registration per child.
This covers half day for Preschool through 2nd grade. Please select if you come one day or two.
This covers the full day for Preschool through 2nd grade. Please select if you come one day or two.
This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.
This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.
This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.
This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.
This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.
This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.
This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.
This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.
This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.
This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.
This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.
This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.
This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.
This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.
This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.
This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.
This covers 2 days of Hybrid for this class per student.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!