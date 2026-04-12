Folsom High School Athletic Boosters

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Folsom High School Athletic Boosters

About this event

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FHAB 2026 Cornhole Tournament Silent Auction

FHAB DOGHOUSE Basket item
FHAB DOGHOUSE Basket
$300

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $825.00

2 DOGHOUSE football season HOME game passes

4 hats

4 t-shirts


Boys Soccer Family Fun Basket item
Boys Soccer Family Fun Basket
$25

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $50

Cooler/Basket, Foldable cornhole set, Sticky Catch Set, 6pack Pickleballs, Catch Ball Game, Dog Frisbee, Caribiner Mugs (2), Tumblers (2), Sun Tumbler, Pinwheels (2), Beach Ball

Boys Soccer HotWorx Starter Kit item
Boys Soccer HotWorx Starter Kit
$50

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $80

Located across FHS!

Free VIP Session, Exercise Bands, Workout towel and bag.

Flag Football Stadium Basket item
Flag Football Stadium Basket
$100

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $250.00

2 Blankets, Power Charger, Stanley Tumbler, Waterproof Tote bag, Luxury Stadium Seat, Chomps Jerky

Swim & Dive Summer Fun Basket item
Swim & Dive Summer Fun Basket
$100

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $215.00

Woven beach bag, $100 Chicago Fire gift card, $50 Leatherby's gift card, 2 acrylic cups, acrylic carafe, 2 beach towels, bluetooth speaker, Waiakea Hawaiian water, Deans shortbread assortment, Neutrogena Sport Sunscreen.

Baseball Lindora/Club Pilates #1 Basket item
Baseball Lindora/Club Pilates #1 Basket
$250

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $1200.OO

$700 Lindora gift certificate which includes: body comp analysis, 1st Labs provider visit, B12 shot, Contouring sessions and more!!

10 Class Passes to Club Pilates ($400 value)

Baseball Lindora/Club Pilates #2 Basket item
Baseball Lindora/Club Pilates #2 Basket
$250

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $1200.OO

$700 Lindora gift certificate which includes: body comp analysis, 1st Labs provider visit, B12 shot, Contouring sessions and more!!

10 Class Passes to Club Pilates ($400 value)

Boys Lacrosse Spa Basket item
Boys Lacrosse Spa Basket
$75

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $160.00

Foot bath, Head/Neck warmer, B&BW aromatherapy candle, B&BW aromatherapy lotion and body wash set.

Football Hangout in Folsom Basket item
Football Hangout in Folsom Basket
$250

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $500.00

$25.00 Gift Certificates to:

Gaslight Company (2)

Yager Lodge (with hats/shirts)

O'Conner's (2) gift cards $25

Lolita's Mexican Restaurant

$50.00 Gift Card to Tonno's Sports Bar, $20.00 Starbucks plus 1lb Coffee Beans, Snook's, Oak Wines Whiskey/Tequila, FHS Football hat and sweatshirt

Girls Lacrosse Luxury Beauty Basket item
Girls Lacrosse Luxury Beauty Basket
$175

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $475.00

Jo Malone Wild Bluebell Cologne

La Mer Moisturizing Soft Cream

Bobbi Brown Shadow Stick

Bobbi Brown Lip Shine

Bobbi Brown Blush

Girls Tennis Pickleball Basket item
Girls Tennis Pickleball Basket
$150

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $570

2 paddles, 2 sleeves of balls, 3 pairs of pickleball socks, Wilson wrist bands, pickleball sweatshirt and tshirt, Broadstone hat, travel mug and 1 month family membership to Broadstone Sport Club (includes all facilities and amenities).

Boys Golf Greens Basket #1 item
Boys Golf Greens Basket #1
$200

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $400.OO

Titleist Pro V1 golf balls, Titleist Hats, Foursome with cart to Cameron Park Country Club, $25 gift card MTT Collective, MTT Collective earrings.

Boys Golf Greens Basket #2 item
Boys Golf Greens Basket #2
$200

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $400.OO

Titleist Pro V1 golf balls, Titleist Hats, Foursome with cart to Cameron Park Country Club and Antelope Greens Golf Course.

Girls Lacrosse BedBuddi Tool #1 item
Girls Lacrosse BedBuddi Tool #1
$35

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $48.OO

America's #1 truck bed retrieval tool! Magnetizes to all truck beds, pulls over 200 lbs!

Girls Lacrosse BedBuddi Tool #2 item
Girls Lacrosse BedBuddi Tool #2
$35

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $48.OO

America's #1 truck bed retrieval tool! Magnetizes to all truck beds, pulls over 200 lbs!

Softball Pizza Party for 12/Lazy Dog Beer Club Basket item
Softball Pizza Party for 12/Lazy Dog Beer Club Basket
$100

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $300.00

Chicago Fire Pizza Party for TWELVE, plus wine and glasses. Pizza party includes pizza, wings, salads, desserts and drinks. Enjoy festive gear from the Lazy Dog Beer Club including bag, sunglasses, water bottle and more.

Boys Basketball Tempur-pedic Slumber Basket item
Boys Basketball Tempur-pedic Slumber Basket
$100

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $350.00

2 KING size pillows and QUEEN size bedsheets.

Girls Volleyball Unwind Basket item
Girls Volleyball Unwind Basket item
Girls Volleyball Unwind Basket
$200

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $1200.00

Hydrafacial, Skincare, Physical Therapy, Nekter gift card, Fleet Feet bag (2), Wine, Candles, Sleep Mask, Kai Fit Class

Girls Lacrosse Outdoor Movie Night Basket item
Girls Lacrosse Outdoor Movie Night Basket
$100

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $210

Gorgeous (2) custom Bulldog blue paw print tumblers, paw print throw blankets (2), popcorn, candy, silicone microwave popcorn popper, toppings, red lantern and customized FHS Bulldog rolling cooler bag.

Boys Volleyball Lucky Dog Basket item
Boys Volleyball Lucky Dog Basket
$50

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $110

4 ($5) Scratchers, 4 ($3) Scratchers, 3 ($2) Scratchers, 1 ($1) Scratcher, 1 Whiskey, 3 Lucky Dog Drinks, 2 Glasses, Candy.

Boys Volleyball Cornhole Set item
Boys Volleyball Cornhole Set
$75

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $230

100% solid wood – handcrafted regulation size 4 ft x 2 ft boards Easily customizable – paint or add decals for personalization. Premium stained finish for a stylish, timeless look. Includes 8 all-weather regulation size bean bags

Girls Golf River Cat Basket item
Girls Golf River Cat Basket
$25

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $150

2 River Cats tickets, parking pass, Amazon Alexa, Ashton & Price Nike Hat, Carhart Jacket and wine.

Boys Volleyball Happy Dad Bucket #1 item
Boys Volleyball Happy Dad Bucket #1
$35

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $115

Trucker hat, Jack Daniel's Tee (M), Happy Dad Tee (XL), Happy Dad Death Row seltzer, Happy Dad Bucket

Boys Volleyball Happy Dad Bucket #2 item
Boys Volleyball Happy Dad Bucket #2
$50

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE: $160

(2) Happy Dad Death Row Seltzer, (2) Trucker Hats, Large Hoodie, Bucket

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