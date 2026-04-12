FHAB 2026 Cornhole Tournament Silent Auction

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Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $825.00
2 DOGHOUSE football season HOME game passes
4 hats
4 t-shirts
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $50
Cooler/Basket, Foldable cornhole set, Sticky Catch Set, 6pack Pickleballs, Catch Ball Game, Dog Frisbee, Caribiner Mugs (2), Tumblers (2), Sun Tumbler, Pinwheels (2), Beach Ball
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $80
Located across FHS!
Free VIP Session, Exercise Bands, Workout towel and bag.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $250.00
2 Blankets, Power Charger, Stanley Tumbler, Waterproof Tote bag, Luxury Stadium Seat, Chomps Jerky
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $215.00
Woven beach bag, $100 Chicago Fire gift card, $50 Leatherby's gift card, 2 acrylic cups, acrylic carafe, 2 beach towels, bluetooth speaker, Waiakea Hawaiian water, Deans shortbread assortment, Neutrogena Sport Sunscreen.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $1200.OO
$700 Lindora gift certificate which includes: body comp analysis, 1st Labs provider visit, B12 shot, Contouring sessions and more!!
10 Class Passes to Club Pilates ($400 value)
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $1200.OO
$700 Lindora gift certificate which includes: body comp analysis, 1st Labs provider visit, B12 shot, Contouring sessions and more!!
10 Class Passes to Club Pilates ($400 value)
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $160.00
Foot bath, Head/Neck warmer, B&BW aromatherapy candle, B&BW aromatherapy lotion and body wash set.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $500.00
$25.00 Gift Certificates to:
Gaslight Company (2)
Yager Lodge (with hats/shirts)
O'Conner's (2) gift cards $25
Lolita's Mexican Restaurant
$50.00 Gift Card to Tonno's Sports Bar, $20.00 Starbucks plus 1lb Coffee Beans, Snook's, Oak Wines Whiskey/Tequila, FHS Football hat and sweatshirt
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $475.00
Jo Malone Wild Bluebell Cologne
La Mer Moisturizing Soft Cream
Bobbi Brown Shadow Stick
Bobbi Brown Lip Shine
Bobbi Brown Blush
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $570
2 paddles, 2 sleeves of balls, 3 pairs of pickleball socks, Wilson wrist bands, pickleball sweatshirt and tshirt, Broadstone hat, travel mug and 1 month family membership to Broadstone Sport Club (includes all facilities and amenities).
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $400.OO
Titleist Pro V1 golf balls, Titleist Hats, Foursome with cart to Cameron Park Country Club, $25 gift card MTT Collective, MTT Collective earrings.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $400.OO
Titleist Pro V1 golf balls, Titleist Hats, Foursome with cart to Cameron Park Country Club and Antelope Greens Golf Course.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $48.OO
America's #1 truck bed retrieval tool! Magnetizes to all truck beds, pulls over 200 lbs!
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $48.OO
America's #1 truck bed retrieval tool! Magnetizes to all truck beds, pulls over 200 lbs!
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $300.00
Chicago Fire Pizza Party for TWELVE, plus wine and glasses. Pizza party includes pizza, wings, salads, desserts and drinks. Enjoy festive gear from the Lazy Dog Beer Club including bag, sunglasses, water bottle and more.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $350.00
2 KING size pillows and QUEEN size bedsheets.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $1200.00
Hydrafacial, Skincare, Physical Therapy, Nekter gift card, Fleet Feet bag (2), Wine, Candles, Sleep Mask, Kai Fit Class
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $210
Gorgeous (2) custom Bulldog blue paw print tumblers, paw print throw blankets (2), popcorn, candy, silicone microwave popcorn popper, toppings, red lantern and customized FHS Bulldog rolling cooler bag.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $110
4 ($5) Scratchers, 4 ($3) Scratchers, 3 ($2) Scratchers, 1 ($1) Scratcher, 1 Whiskey, 3 Lucky Dog Drinks, 2 Glasses, Candy.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $230
100% solid wood – handcrafted regulation size 4 ft x 2 ft boards Easily customizable – paint or add decals for personalization. Premium stained finish for a stylish, timeless look. Includes 8 all-weather regulation size bean bags
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $150
2 River Cats tickets, parking pass, Amazon Alexa, Ashton & Price Nike Hat, Carhart Jacket and wine.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $115
Trucker hat, Jack Daniel's Tee (M), Happy Dad Tee (XL), Happy Dad Death Row seltzer, Happy Dad Bucket
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $160
(2) Happy Dad Death Row Seltzer, (2) Trucker Hats, Large Hoodie, Bucket
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